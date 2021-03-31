Cathie Wood says she sees potential for disruptive Chinese tech companies, despite a recent fall in stocks.





Visual China Group / Getty Images

Ark Invest’s CEO said China’s “disruptive innovation platform” is currently competing with the US platform. At the webinar, she said she was impressed with China’s efforts to promote innovation. China’s tech stocks have fallen sharply this month due to volatile trading. Sign up for our daily newsletter “10 Things Before the Opening Bell” here.

Cathie Wood, CEO of ArkInvest, believes China’s “disruptive innovation platform” has growth potential and said it is currently competing with similar ventures in the United States. China’s tech stocks have been declining recently due to facing legal and regulatory pressures.

In a joint webinar with Li Yimei, CEO of China Asset Management this month, she talked about China’s commitment to innovation, with national platforms in areas such as DNA sequencing, energy storage, artificial intelligence, blockchain and robotics. He said he made great progress. “This is good for the economy as a whole,” Ignites Asia quoted Wood, especially in terms of productivity.

Wood was one of the best asset managers of 2020, thanks to its bet on disruptive technology through ARK Invest exchange-traded funds.

After catching up in recent years, she said many Chinese platforms are now close competitors to the US platform. “Technology competition is really good in that it advances technology faster than it would otherwise,” she said.

She said she was impressed with the government’s cooperation with the private sector because she believes this will facilitate the development of microchips and artificial intelligence.

“I was very impressed with China’s permission to bring Tesla into the country without a local manufacturer,” Wood said, reflecting the government’s commitment to electric vehicles. We are determined to spread it throughout China. ”

China’s tech stocks have recently fallen. The Hang Seng Tech Index, which includes many of China’s leading tech names such as Alibaba, Tencent and Foxconn, is one of the worst performing of this year’s major indexes, almost 3% compared to 1.5%. Made a loss. Profit with the high-tech Nasdaq 100.

Performance has been very volatile for months as tech stocks are affected by regulatory changes. Recently, the sector has been depressed by news of potential government-sponsored companies designed to oversee technical data. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Monday that tensions between the United States and China and the “Cold War” were also key risk factors.

Wood’s Ark Invest released a note this week that “Chinese tech companies are caught up in political tides.” Ark Invest believes that they only cause “short-term turmoil,” “policies can temporarily accelerate or hinder the pace of innovation, but self-preservation probably encourages policy makers. I believe I’ll put it back in both tables. “

