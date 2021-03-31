Apple no longer speaks feminine to Siri by default





According to TechCrunch, Apple will remove female voices as the default for the Siri Assistant. This change will take effect from today’s release of the sixth iOS 14.5 beta. When this latest update is available to all customers, iPhone and iPad users will be prompted to select their favorite Siri voice during device setup. Previously, Siri was set to a female voice by default, allowing users to select another voice in the settings after the fact.

In addition to this change, Apple has introduced two brand new voices to Siri. According to TechCrunch, source talent recordings are used to make audio flow more organically through Apple’s neural texts that are sent to the voice engine and through the phrases that are actually generated. Fly. These new voices are available to English speakers around the world.

This news is the latest example of a major tech company trying to remove a gender association from a digital voice assistant. Studies show that using female voices by default by assistants can add to prejudice and negative stereotypes. There have been some embarrassing mistakes in the evolution of these technologies, but Apples’ latest steps are one of the most important to date.

Apple told TechCrunch in a statement that it was excited to introduce two new Siri voices for English-speaking people and an option for Siri users to choose the voice they need when setting up their device. This is a continuation of Apple’s longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusiveness, with products and services designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in. According to TechCrunch, Siri receives over 25 billion requests each month on 500 million devices. ..

