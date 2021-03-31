Biden’s infrastructure plan aims to increase investment in broadband access and EVs





President Joe Biden signed the “2021 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Extension Act” on March 30, 2021 at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, USA.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President Joe Biden wants to dramatically increase Internet access to Americans with a $ 100 billion investment as part of his new $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan announced Wednesday.

The proposal also includes investments in the electric vehicle market that Biden claims as job creators and investments in R & D programs. The plan aims to bridge racial and gender disparities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics by proposing investments in historically black colleges and minority service institutions.

Here are some of the key parts of the proposal aimed at strengthening the US technology infrastructure and capabilities:

Expansion of broadband access

Biden is trying to get all Americans connected to the Internet by investing $ 100 billion in expanding broadband access.

In a 2021 report, the Federal Communications Commission estimated that as of the end of 2019, approximately 14.5 million Americans lived in areas without access to fixed broadband, which hits speed benchmarks. However, other sources such as Microsoft and Broadband Now estimate that far more Americans lack access to high-quality broadband.

Biden’s investment proposals target poorly serviced areas and prioritize support for broadband networks affiliated with local governments, nonprofits and co-operatives. It also secures funding for tribal lands, one of the areas with the least access to high-speed internet.

The plan underscores the need for fierce competition in the broadband market to benefit consumers. It prevents local government-owned or affiliated providers and local co-operatives from competing equally with the private sector and removes the obstacles that require price transparency from Internet providers.

According to the proposal, Biden admits that Internet subsidies may be needed in the short term, but believes that long-term solutions should focus on lowering Internet prices across consumers. I will.

The plan has already been criticized by think tanks funded by the telecommunications industry group. Doug Brake, director of broadband and spectrum policies at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said the plan “could go too far and undermine most successful private-sector competition systems in the United States.”

“Undoubtedly, the United States is in desperate need of subsidies for local broadband, but this is not the region that raises all dials to 11,” Brake said in a statement. “If not properly targeted, such large-scale investments run the risk of undermining the incentive to invest, even if private capital can make a profit and invest, and ultimately the engine of innovation for next-generation connectivity. It will erode. “

Investment in R & D

Biden is calling on Congress to invest $ 180 billion in research and development and new technologies to help the United States succeed, including competition for innovation with China.

In that investment, Biden went to the National Science Foundation to set up a technical bureau to build in collaboration with existing government programs, focusing on areas such as semiconductors, advanced computing and biotechnology. We hope to be allocated $ 50 billion. He wants to spend $ 30 billion on R & D to drive innovation and job creation focused on rural areas, and $ 40 billion on upgrading research infrastructure.

The plan specifically calls for investment in historically black colleges and minority institutions, including allocating half of the cost of upgrading research infrastructure to these institutions. The government cites studies showing that innovation in the United States will be much higher if people affected by structural barriers, such as women, people of color, and children in low-income households, are invented in a proportion of groups that are not. doing.

This proposal creates up to 200 Centers of Excellence for such institutions to act as a $ 10 billion R & D investment in HBCU and MSI and a research incubator that provides opportunities for underserved people. We will provide $ 15 billion to do.

Biden’s R & D investment plans also include those focused on climate issues, with proposals from a new national laboratory focused on climate and affiliated with HBCU. Biden wants to spend $ 35 billion to find a “technological innovation” solution that aims to address the climate crisis and position the United States as a leader in clean energy technology and employment.

Investing in electric vehicles

Biden’s plan is to put $ 174 billion ahead of China in investing to make the United States a leader in the electric vehicle market. With this money, automakers can build domestic supply chains, rebuild factories and help workers in the field.

It also encourages consumers to buy US-made EVs by offering point-of-sale rebates and tax incentives. The plan sets the goal of building a nationwide network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030. The government has also replaced 50,000 diesel transport vehicles, electrified at least 20% of yellow school buses, and US postal services.

