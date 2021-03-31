Verizon offers up to $ 1,000 credit for broken phones





April Fool’s Day is just around the corner. Verizon was happy to join the fight, especially with a deal that seemed untrue to anyone with a broken, useless phone. U.S. carriers claim to be able to trade in old, cracked, or water-damaged phones for up to $ 1,000 from new 5G phones such as the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 starting April 1st tomorrow. I have. The promotion does not apply to phones with damaged batteries (due to safety concerns).

If you’re on a different carrier and you’re trying to open a new line and port your numbers to your Verizons network, you can get the most out of this deal. However, current customers can also get some savings. You can check the value of your mobile phone online or at retail stores, but if you want to visit directly, we recommend booking from the store search page or the My Verizon app. The offer will be published on this page from April 1st.

This offer is #NoJoke.

So here’s the fine print (there’s a lot, but if you want to try the deal, it’s worth trampling):

To qualify, you will need to upgrade to one of the Verizons Unlimited plans that use 5G, or add a new line and port your number. If you’re porting in a new line and phone number, or if your current customer is porting a line from another network: Get $ 300 in Verizone. -Gift card for iPhone trade-in, or $ 200 card for Android phone (sent within 8 weeks after transaction) Stacked for new lines and port-ins (plus lines, but numbers ported (Not): You will receive up to $ 700 per month for trade-in iPhones and up to $ 800 for qualified Android phones (sent as monthly credits for 24 hours or more). Verizon can save up to $ 440 if you can only trade broken phones by upgrading your phone (for a one-month period). There is no limit to the number of people who can trade a broken phone for each account and use the transaction.This is a limited time offer, but Verizon didn’t share when it would end

After all, you’ll end up with a $ 300 Verizon credit on your account, or you’ll get an extra credit every month. This will reduce your monthly bill. The investment in buying an expensive new 5G phone isn’t too steep in advance, but you can mitigate the blow a bit by diversifying your credit over time.

Verizon didn’t share exactly how much trade-in value all phones had, but provided a list of phones in the higher value category and other phones that get lower value. Did.

Yes, yes, Verizon takes your RED Hydrogen One as if it never happened.

Updated 3 pm EST: Verizon has responded to The Verges’ request to explain several things, including how many people can use this promotion in one account, when the promotion ends, and the difference in credits received. New or current customer.

