Why the “ESO” PS5 port is great news for Xbox fans





The next-generation update for Elder Scrolls Online isn’t exclusive to the Xbox Series X.

At the beginning of March, Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax was finally completed, with franchises such as Bethesda and Elder Scrolls under the wings of the Xbox. At the time, the head of Xbox Phil Spencer revealed his stance on the monopoly of the Bethesda game, which has been the subject of much controversy since its announcement.

During a live stream previewing updates for The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood, ZeniMax Online Studios announced Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced. This is a long-term next-generation MMO upgrade. With the acquisition, you might think that this upgrade will be exclusive to the Xbox Series X, but it’s not.

Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced will also be available on PS5, which will be available on June 8th. The announcement isn’t too shocking to ESO enthusiasts, but it does show that Microsoft is following the monopoly plan presented by Spencer earlier this month. Next, we’ll add more credibility to the idea that Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 will be exclusive to the Xbox at launch.

what happened? MMO’s next-generation ports get some impressive upgrades on both platforms. First, ESO: Console Enhanced allows players to choose between fidelity mode, which runs the game at 4K resolution and 30 frames per second, and finally performance mode, which runs the console port at 60 FPS.

ZeniMax Online Studios also promises to improve ESO: Console Enhanced load times, lighting enhancements, and other texture, antialiasing, texture, reflection, and shadow upgrades thanks to the additional features of PS5 and Series X. I will. This means that the draw distance is greatly increased, allowing players to see more Tamriel while exploring.

Bethesda doesn’t seem to hold the main aspect of the Xbox Series X upgrade exclusively.

Apparently, this PS5 version of The Elder Scrolls Online was in the works before the acquisition of Microsoft was completed in March. Still, this announcement backs up previous messages from both Bethesda and Xbox.

Their remarks: When the acquisition was announced in September 2020, ZeniMax Online Studio director Matt Firor said of the acquisition:

We hope that ESO will continue to be accurately supported and will continue to grow and prosper on the platform forms that are currently supported.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, also acknowledges that some Bethesda games will be available on other platforms in the coming months and years.

I can’t sit here and say that every Bethesda game is exclusive. Obviously, that’s not true. I had games that existed on other platforms and I was planning to support those games on the platform on which they exist. In the future, there may be other platforms that either contractually or legacy will work.

What do you mean? The enhanced console release is a good sign of a multi-platform Bethesda game, but what does it mean for unreleased games like The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield?

The ESO announcement didn’t officially make fun of The Elder Scrolls 6 or Starfield, but it shows that Microsoft is sticking to the word when it comes to how exclusivity works. Spencer explained in a March showcase that the acquisition is to offer a great exclusive game that ships on the platform on which the Game Pass exists.

This suggests that major Bethesda games already wrapped on other systems will be Xbox-only or time-limited. ESO: The Console Enhanced announcement is another subtle reminder that anyone who wants to play Starfield or Elder Scrolls 6 on their PS5 can be disappointed in just a few months.

Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X on June 8th.

