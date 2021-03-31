According to researchers, Google collects 20 times more data than Apple





Google collects 20 times more data from Android than Apple collects from iOS. This is a study by Douglas Reese of Trinity College, a researcher on both iOS and Android. Ars Technica used this survey to report that Google is collecting vast amounts of data from Android users.

Data is continuously sent to each company’s server, regardless of whether you are using an iPhone or Android device. Although they have different privacy policies, both Apple and Google collect data such as location, phone number, and local network details. This is nothing new.

However, Leith shows a side-by-side comparison of how much Google collects. Both mobile operating systems collect data 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even when idle. This data transmission sent by the OS begins when the user sets up the device and inserts the SIM card. It also occurs when the user is browsing the settings screen.

According to Leith, this data is sent to the backend server every 4.5 minutes on average. Even pre-installed apps send data when they aren’t open or in use. To give a simple example of the data collected, iOS will automatically send the data from Siri, Safari, and iCloud.

Android collects data from Chrome, YouTube, Google Docs, Safteyhub, Google Messenger, device clocks and the Google search bar. Keep in mind that these are all pre-installed applications that users do not need to download.

Now, if you express every word with a few numbers, the Android device will send about 1MB of data to Google at startup. On the other hand, iOS only sends about 42kb to Apple.

For idle transmissions, Google receives about 1MB of data from Android every 12 hours. Meanwhile, Apple will receive about 52 kb from iOS in the same time frame.

Combine that idle transmission with all the other data that Android collects, a total of about 1.3TB will be sent to Google every 12 hours. Apple, on the other hand, receives about 5.8GB of data every 12 hours.

Well, this isn’t meant to beat Android or Google. Love for both is alive and well. That said, it’s wise to take all these numbers with a grain of salt. Google came to its defense by opposing the numbers.

Google says the findings are based on the wrong method for measuring the data collected by each operating system. Google also says that data collection is a core feature of devices connected to the Internet. Of course, every user knows.

A spokeswoman issued an official statement on this issue:

It identifies flaws in researchers’ methodologies for measuring data volume and disagrees with the treatise’s claim that Android devices share 20 times more data than the iPhone. According to our research, these findings are orders of magnitude higher and we shared methodological concerns with researchers prior to publication.

This survey mainly outlines how smartphones work. Modern cars regularly send basic data about car parts, safety conditions, and service schedules to car makers, and mobile phones work in a very similar way. This report details communications that help ensure that your iOS or Android software is up-to-date, that the service is working as intended, and that your phone is running safely and efficiently.

It’s a Google vs. Apple fairy tale that Google collects more than 20 times more data.

The same spokesman continues that it is inaccurate to say that users can opt out of all telemetry data collection by Google OS. The telemetry data collected by Android is[Androidと診断]It is not part of the checkbox.

Google believes that this telemetry Tada is essential for normal operation. It is important that Google uses this data to update and patch Android that most users can agree on. In addition, Google officials say there are challenges with the methods researchers use.

For clarity, researchers are said to exclude the amount of data collected by iOS. UDP / QUICK traffic is common data collected by smartphones. Google says this information is not under investigation. If that’s true, you can actually distort the numbers in favor of Apple.

Apple’s privacy-focused approach and Google’s convenience-focused approach

After a Google and Apple representative spoke anonymously, Apple said it would provide transparency and control of personally collected information. Reps continue to provide privacy protection that prevents Apple from tracking your location and that Apple will notify you about the collection of location-related data.

Leith uses Google Pixel 2 running Android 10 and iPhone 8 running iOS 13.6.1 in the study. The iPhone has been jailbroken and the Google Play service has been enabled on the Pixel.

This study measures data from multiple areas. First, this study measures data from startup after a factory reset. It also measures when the user inserts or removes the SIM card.

This study measures when the handset is idle and when the user is viewing the settings. This study also measures when a user enables or disables a location. Finally, this study measures when users log in to the app store.

According to Leith, the data is linked to the user’s name, email address, and payment card data. In addition, the data may show other devices owned by the user. Of course, constant communication with the server reveals the user’s IP address. As a result, the user can see the geographical location.

All studies are actually quite fascinating. But let’s get back to the discussion of Android and iOS. Research and articles on this subject are not new.

Apple sells devices based on privacy and a locked-down environment. Google gives Android users more freedom and convenience. Ultimately, this study rarely discourages users from the platform of their choice.

