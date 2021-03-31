10 4K & HD Kingdom Hearts PC Wallpapers for your next desktop background





Now that the Kingdom Hearts franchise is finally here on PC, to celebrate this crucial opportunity, all we have to do is prepare a bunch of wallpapers featuring franchise characters from almost 20 years ago. Have fun and don’t forget to download some of these Kingdom Hearts wallpapers for your own collection.

WallpaperTip This is an oldies, but a classic that you absolutely must include. There are wonderful Nomura art of Sora, Kairi, Riku, Goofy and Donald.

Best of all, it fits perfectly with the aesthetics of those who prefer to use dark themes on their computers. Download this wallpaper here.

This is technically a screenshot of a YouTube video by user Polo Geist, but it’s still a solid wallpaper. The original Chain of Memories box art is one of Sora’s coolest paintings.

Unfortunately, this is one of the less popular Kingdom Hearts games, so finding ultra-high resolution wallpapers is quite difficult. You can find the HD version here.

WallpaperAccess captured this classic shot from the Kingdom Hearts 2 intro cinematic, but it still looks incredible today. This image is just a screenshot of the game intro, but it’s one of the best wallpapers that any Kingdom Hearts fan would want to have on their desktop.

You can add this stunning 4K wallpaper to your collection here.

Square Enix artists who create these highly detailed images for Kingdom Hearts deserve a salary increase. Featuring characters in Kingdom Hearts 2 costumes, this classic image will be a beautiful PC wallpaper. You can download it from here.

The Kingdom Hearts 3 intro video has been a patient wait for franchise fans for over a decade. And it didn’t disappoint.

Wallpaper Abyss captured one of the coolest shots of Young Therenaught playing this chess-like board game with flashing lightning in the background. You can now add this iconic Kingdom Hearts scene to your wallpaper collection.

Created by Reddit user LionCerials, this wallpaper was inspired by the PS4 theme I got to pre-order Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind DLC. And if you download the extension, it may be recognized as the title screen.

It will also be a beautiful PC wallpaper that you can download here.

Nomura’s style is timeless, and Kingdom Hearts 2’s key character art is a perfect example. Even better, none of the main characters are missing from this image in Wallpaper Access.

The pure amount of Kingdom Hearts nostalgia in this single image makes it one of the best wallpapers you can find. You can download this work of art here.

This image from WallpaperAccess combines a variety of games and characters, but it’s a great celebration of the wonders of Kingdom Hearts. This wallpaper that everyone likes the protagonist and throws them all together in one image that can be downloaded here (there is no Birth By Sleep crew).

Finally, the main character of Birth By Sleep will be featured in this wallpaper of Wallpaper Access. This image contains Terra, Ventus, and Aqua art, not from the original title, but it’s amazing to anyone who was a fan of Birth By Sleep.

This image of all three characters makes a really nice wallpaper that you can download here.

Finally, go to Kingdom Hearts 3 Box Art in Wallpaper Abyss. This is one of the most fascinating and eye-catching images you’ll find on any franchise cover.

And of course it will be one of the most important wallpapers for Kingdom Hearts fans. You can add it to your collection here.

