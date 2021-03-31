How to use Google’s password check tool





Google offers a password checking service that checks for weaknesses and known violations of all passwords stored in Chrome. Jack Wallen will show you how to use this tool.

Getty Images / iStockphoto

The password doesn’t go anywhere right away. You depend on them. Use them to log in to all services and most apps. Hopefully it will be used in combination with two-factor authentication (2FA). Otherwise, it’s only a matter of time before your account is hacked.

That said, many of the passwords you use are not only weak, but quite likely to be the victim of one or more violations. In that case, the hacker may have your credentials. To resolve this issue, change your password and enable 2FA.

The question is how to know that you are using a compromised password. Fortunately, Google has covered you. Using a tool called password checking, Google AI examines a huge number of credentials to tell you if there is a password associated with the violation. If this situation becomes apparent, change the password immediately.

How do you use this tool? It’s very easy.

Let me show you how.

Reference: Personal Information Theft Prevention Policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Things necessary

All you need is a Google account and password stored in Chrome. Google Password Checker will check all passwords stored in Chrome. For Android or Chrome users, all are set. If you need a different browser, you can always import everything from Chrome to the defaults.

How to perform password check

Open a web browser and make sure you are logged in to your Google account. You can also access Google Password Manager and click to open the password checking tool or access the tool directly.

[パスワードチェックに移動]Click (Figure A).

Figure A

Click again to find the password checkup service.

Even if you are already logged in, you will still need to authenticate to your Google account. Google wants to make sure it’s you. Enter your Google account password,[次へ]Click.

As soon as you successfully sign in to your Google account, you’ll see the password check results (Figure B).

Figure B

The password check result is not good.

The warnings are: If you use Chrome as your default browser and then migrate, the password checker will probably contain all your old passwords. This is what happened on my instance. I changed my password on most of these accounts, but Google Password Checker tells me to continue to change my password. Passwords stored in your Google Account are considered valid for your previous (potentially compromised) passwords because you no longer use Chrome as your default browser. To fix this, find the password list and click on the relevant 3-dot menu. From the pop-up[保存されたパスワードの更新]Click (Figure C).

Figure C

Update the password stored in Google Password Checker.

You will then be prompted to enter a new password for the service. Enter your password[保存]Click. The new password is saved and will not show up as a problem in the password checker until the service is compromised again.

And that’s all about using Google Password Checker. If you are a Chrome or Google user, this should be considered mandatory. Do not leave compromised or weak passwords. Change them to strong and unique passwords and enable 2FA if possible.

For all the latest technical advice for business pros from Jack Warren, subscribe to Tech Republic’s YouTube How to Make the Technology Work.

Cyber ​​Security Insider Newsletter

Enhance your organization’s IT security defenses by keeping up with the latest cybersecurity news, solutions, and best practices.Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Sign up now





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos