



At midnight, Nintendo executes Mario. Starting today, Super Mario 3D All-Stars will disappear from retail and digital store shelves, and Super Mario Bros. 35 will be closed.

Mario made his debut in 1981 when a smash arcade hero attacked Donkey Kong. His star is even higher with the launch of Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985. Since then, he has starred in dozens of hits, including sports games, digital board games, and the acclaimed 2D and 3D platformers.

It is difficult to accept the death of such an icon. My colleague Jeff Grab and I got together to understand the end of Marios.

Mike: Jeff, why did Mario have to die?

Jeff: I think there are two main reasons. One is that he was too perfect for this world. And secondly, for his crimes.

Mike: Well, obviously, we know about his crimes, so I’m not going to ask for details there. How about remembering Mario? I imagine his face while Super Mario Bros. 2 credits are being played. That’s how I imagine him in his eternal rest.

Image credit: Nintendo

Jeff: Mario & Luigi: At Game Boy Advance superstar Saga, Mario and Luigi have their own language that sounds like Gibberish Italian. And in one of the sequels, I’m sure Mario will utter a long rant just by saying random Italian food like spaghetti lasagna prosciutto! Or at least that’s the way I remember it. And that’s the way I always choose to remember him: lying in a casket whispering Italian food to himself during his sleep death.

Mike: Did anyone talk to Rabbits? Is Rabbids Mario a new Mario now? Similarly, I was watching in a new Mario golf game, but ran out of CGI to make him look like the old Mario. Like Grand Moff Tarkin.

Jeff: Is that so? The line of inheritance here is not clear at all. It feels like it could end up in a show blunder tonight. Nintendo may try to give Luigi a job, but when his reputation collapses, they go out and bring someone else like Rabbids Mario. And I think it’s an inspirational choice. So what do you really need from Mario? He has to wear a hat and jump, and that strange French bunny covers it all.

Or is this the situation of Superman’s death? Get 4 new Super Mario? OMG. I now have to go go for that Photoshop.

Image Credit: Jeff Grubb

Mike: Did you know that Blizzard wrestled with Superman’s death for SNES and Genesis? Unfortunately, I couldn’t include it in my recent retro collection. But at least one of them has optionally disappeared from the store on a set date.

Is Babsey dead yet? Did he officially live longer than Mario?

Jeff: I didn’t think that living Babsey had a deeper impact on me than Mario. It seems depressing. I wish Mario could come back to life to help kill the cat.

Do you think Biden knows Mario will die?

Mike: Yes, CNN reported today that Biden spent a one-on-one time with Mario and thanked him for his service before the execution. He also had to ask him if Joshis Island was Mario’s core game, and he said no. Sounds good.

How do you explain to the children that Mario is dead?

Jeff: I’m going to let them see the execution live. In the movies, I always see my family participating in executions, but I want to get it back. And who can impose a family-friendly death penalty than Nintendo?

Before summarizing this, do we need to say anything about what Mario meant to us and the world?

Mike: No.

