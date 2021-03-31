Do you comply with public access obligations? Google Scholar is watching





Google Scholar co-founder Anurag Acharya Credits: Amit Basu

Google Scholar, a popular free search engine for academic literature, unveiled an unexpected feature on March 23. It tracks the free readability of research papers subject to the funder’s public access obligations.

Scientists’ Google Scholar profiles now show how many free-to-read treatises are needed by funders. How many are there and how many aren’t? Search engines also encourage authors to publish non-compliant articles by simply uploading them to Google Drive when needed. Researchers’ reactions vary. Some call it the Wall of Shame and criticize the mistake, while others welcome it to encourage researchers to publish their treatises.

Google Scholar co-founder Anurag Acharya explained to Nature how tracking works and how it can change in the future.

Why are you doing this?

The idea came up a few years ago as funder obligations were becoming a larger part of the academic ecosystem. With so many public access obligations from funders around the world, authors will want to track and find out what they are expected to do. I wanted to provide this so that the author could see what was actually part of the publishing process. In this world of public access, where we are slowly transitioning, the publishing process ends only when a treatise is published and made readable by people around the world.

How does it work?

If the funding agency is found to be supporting research activities, it will be automatically detected. We look for about 2,000 wording variations in the text of articles funded by funding, support, etc. to pick it up. We also found 175 funders who publicly documented the mandate, including the filing date, so that we could introduce these documents to the authors.

For articles that appear to be supported by relevant documented and authoritative funders, see if you can find a free available version of those works on any website. (Publisher version takes precedence). If you can’t, show the author a mandate that you think is relevant and invite them to make your work available. Instruct them to see if they are actually available or if the treatise can be uploaded to a funder or institutional repository. As a final fallback, we recommend uploading your treatise to Google Drive.

What would you do if you made a mistake?

This automated process is mistaken, perhaps due to the difficulty of indexing a particular repository, falsely assuming that the funder supports the treatise, or not displaying the published version of the treatise. Will be violated. But the author can always click to fix the article and tell me about any mistakes.

What is considered free to use?

All you have to do is check if the published version of the article is readable for free. It does not check if you have an open access license or if it is peer reviewed. This is because our first focus is to get people to read the study. Especially for this large scale, you need to walk before you can run. As a result, not all funders are currently tracking everything they specify for their mission.

Are you competing with other services that track open access surveys, such as Unpaywall?

No. Unpaywall does a great job. Track DOI articles [digital object identifiers] Create a browser extension so that when you access an academic treatise, the DOI will be displayed and the free version will be displayed. Data about DOIs are also fed to academic databases such as Scopus and Web of Science to help track the open access status of treatises. We cannot make bulk data available without creating a browser extension. Our approach is for individual scientists.

Google’s scholarly profile shows how many researchers’ papers are free to read because they need them, and whether they are actually reading them (green).

Some scientists say that uploading paper to Google Drive is not easy to find outside the Google ecosystem and cannot be easily collected by other services.

That’s true. As an academic search engine, we aim to introduce people to articles elsewhere. But Google Drive is a last resort to make your treatises available to people. That’s not ideal. Therefore, there is a message urging the author to try other ways to publish the treatise first.

What if someone uploads a treatise for which they don’t own the rights?

The publisher can detect it (if it is published) and insist on removing it.

And what if someone mistakenly corrects his or her record, for example, saying that it doesn’t need to be public access, or claiming a treatise that doesn’t borrow his article?

This is possible, but many of these behaviors are not seen. You can claim or add your treatise on your Google Scholar profile, and decide what you want to publish. I do this because, for example, I don’t want to insist on the author if the treatise belongs to me. In reality, I haven’t seen much of the game. Because for scholars, the cost of the reputation seen for playing games is high and obvious.

How can this service change in the future?

I would like to work with the funding agency to discuss additional customizations. For example, the National Institutes of Health requires scientists to deposit articles with PubMed Central, so that requirement could probably be included in tracking. However, there are no plans to consider open access licenses. License information is often not included in the article and cannot be tracked.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

