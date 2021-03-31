Google cancels April Fool’s joke for the second time





It was disappointing that Google canceled the April Fool’s joke last year. April Fool’s jokes from various companies were canceled last year, as was the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was to avoid the tension that arose from last year’s pandemic. But for the second year in a row?

9t05Google has reported that the cancellation will occur again. Many can agree that this pandemic needs to end as soon as possible. It is still devastating the world and causing problems for billions of people. As a result, Google will postpone the April Fool’s joke again.

Marvin Chow, Google’s Vice President of Global Marketing, said he will suspend April Fool’s Day again this year due to serious challenges. Business Insider received the following original message:

Google’s cancellation of April Fool’s joke shows a long way to go.

Over the past year, I have been very inspired by how useful our products, programs and people have been during the most difficult times of mankind. We did it with sensitivity and empathy, reflecting the various challenging experiences that many have experienced around the world.

As you know, last year we decided to respect everyone who fights COVID-19 and suspend Google’s long-standing tradition of celebrating April Fool’s Day. I feel that this year’s April Fool’s joke needs to be paused again as much of the world is still tackling serious challenges. As with last year, we need to continue to find the right way to bring a moment of joy to our users throughout the year (Doodle, Easter eggs, etc.).

Being able to keep people moving forward is a trivial matter of life. Nevertheless, Google’s decision is good. There are many ways tech giants can bring joy and happiness to the world.

Google will verify that the above message is actually genuine. It’s sad because 9to5Google saw one potential prank. The prank was trying to focus on Google Stadia. The prank intended to make fun of the game streaming platform’s ability to stream games over a 56k internet connection.

It’s obviously a joke because there’s no way it works. It’s nice to see a prank seeing the light of day, but there is no evidence that it will appear. The world is still fighting a pandemic dropout in every way.

Technology companies around the world are competing for inventory due to a shortage of semiconductors.

