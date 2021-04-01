Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR): What’s the Difference?





The terms “virtual reality” and “augmented reality” are often used. VR headsets such as Oculus Quest and Valve Index, and AR apps and games such as Pokemon Go are still popular. They sound similar, and as technology evolves, they bleed a little from each other. However, they are two very different concepts, with properties that make them easily distinguishable from each other.

What is virtual reality? Oculus Quest 2

The VR headset completely takes over your view and gives the impression that you are somewhere else. TheHTC Vive Cosmos, PlayStation VR, Oculus Quest, Valve Index, and other headsets are opaque and block your surroundings when worn. If you wear it when it’s off, you might think you’re blindfolded.

However, when the headset is turned on, the internal LCD or OLED panel is refracted by the lens and the field of view is filled with what is displayed. It can be a game, 360 video, or virtual space on the platform interface. Visually, the headset is taken wherever you want to go to the outside world and replaced by a virtual world.

Tethered VR headsets such as Index and PSVR, and standalone VR headsets such as Quest 2 use 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DOF) motion tracking. The technology is thanks to an external sensor or camera (for Index and PS VR) or an outward-facing camera (for Quest 2). This means that the headset will not only detect the directions you are facing, but also the movements you have made in those directions. Combining this with a 6DOF motion controller allows virtual hands to move around in virtual space. This space is usually limited to a few square meters in width, but it’s far more immersive than just standing still and looking in different directions. The downside is that you need to be careful not to trip over the cable that connects the headset to your computer or gaming system.

In both games and apps, virtual reality replaces your surroundings and moves elsewhere. It doesn’t matter where you are physically. In the game, you may be sitting in the starfighter’s cockpit. The app may tour virtually remote locations as if you were there. There are many possibilities in VR, all of which include replacing everything around you with something else.

What is Augmented Reality? Microsoft HoloLens

Virtual reality replaces your vision, but augmented reality adds to it. AR devices such as Microsoft HoloLens and various enterprise-level “smart glasses” are transparent, so everything in front of you can look like you’re wearing weak sunglasses.

This technology is designed to move freely and project an image onto everything you see. The concept extends to smartphones with AR apps and games, such as Pokemon Go, which use the camera of a mobile phone to track the surroundings and overlay additional information on the screen.

AR displays can range from simple things like data overlays that show time to complex things like holograms that float in the middle of a room. Pokemon Go projects Pokemon on the screen on top of what the camera is looking at. HoloLens and other smart glasses, on the other hand, allow you to virtually place floating app windows and 3D decorations around you.

This technology has obvious drawbacks compared to virtual reality. It’s a visual immersive feeling. VR completely covers and replaces the field of view, but the AR app only appears on the screen of your smartphone or tablet, and even HoloLens can only project an image in a limited area in front of you. It’s not very immersive if the hologram disappears when you move it out of the rectangle in the middle of your field of view, or if you need to stare at a small screen while pretending that an object on the screen is in front of you.

A basic AR that overlays simple information on top of what you’re looking at can work perfectly well with 3DOF. However, most AR applications require some form of 6DOF that tracks the physical position so that the software can maintain a consistent position of the image projected into 3D space. That’s why HoloLens uses stereo cameras and advanced pattern recognition to always determine where it is, and why more advanced AR-centric smartphones use multiple rear cameras to track depth.

Augmented reality has almost endless possibilities. Phone-based AR software recognizes your surroundings, provides additional information about what you’ve seen over the years, and provides live translations of restaurant texts or pop-up reviews of restaurants. Dedicated AR headsets like HoloLens can do much more, allowing you to virtually deploy different apps as floating windows. These effectively provide a modular multi-monitor computing setup.

Currently, AR is only widely available on smartphones and has no aspect of expanding the vision of enterprise-level AR displays. This means that AR is still very limited until the release of consumer AR headsets.

Difference between Magic Leap One AR and VR

Virtual reality and augmented reality realize two very different things in two very different ways, even though the devices are similar in design. VR replaces reality and takes you to another location. AR adds to reality and projects information on top of what you’re already seeing. Both are powerful technologies that haven’t been noticed by consumers yet, but they offer a lot of potential. In the future, we can completely change the way we use computers, but for now anyone can guess whether one or both will succeed.

