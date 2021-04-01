SharePoint enhancements bring AppBar and PageAnalytics to Microsoft 365 subscribers–Redmondmag.com





news

SharePoint enhancements bring AppBar and PageAnalytics to Microsoft 365 subscribers

On Wednesday, Microsoft described the SharePoint Online feature, which will arrive as early as April for Microsoft 365 subscribers who choose to update the “Target Release” feature.

Highlights include improvements such as the introduction of SharePoint App Bar navigation elements, SharePoint page analysis, and the use of images in event web parts.

In addition, the Viva Connections desktop app has been released commercially.

Last Saturday was SharePoint’s 20th birthday, and Microsoft spoke of SharePoint’s origins from an early project codenamed “Tahoe.” A birthday celebration replay featuring Avatar can be accessed here. Also, during the birthday week, it was revealed that Jeff Teper, Microsoft’s corporate vice president, known as the “father of SharePoint,” is a talented multi-instrumentalist.

Viva Connections Desktop App In addition to SharePoint News, Microsoft has announced that the Microsoft Viva Connections Desktop App for PC has been released as a commercial product and has reached “General Availability” (GA) status. According to Mark Kashman, Microsoft Senior Product Manager for the SharePoint team, Viva Connections for Teams was formerly known as Teams’ home site app.

Introduced in February, Microsoft Viva is a collection of four employee, human resources, and corporate communications applications from the Team Collaboration service. Currently, Viva Topics is the only Microsoft Viva app that is in full GA release. According to Kashman in the recorded portion of Microsoft’s announcement, the Viva Insights and Viva Learning apps are in private and public preview, respectively.

As explained in this Microsoft announcement, the steps to install the Viva Connections desktop app include running a PowerShell script. This process is not a simple software installation task. However, Microsoft promises to improve the desktop installation experience for IT professionals sometime this summer. We also plan to release a mobile (or web-based) version of Viva Connections this summer.

“This summer’s update combines both mobile and desktop configurations with a deployment to the Team Management Console,” said Michael Horste, senior product marketing manager at Microsoft, in a statement.

At that point, Microsoft also plans to introduce new “Dashboard” and “Feed” web parts for use with the desktop version of Viva Connections.

SharePoint App Bar Microsoft 365 subscribers use the “latest” page to get the SharePoint App Bar for use throughout the SharePoint Online site. Not available on so-called “classic” SharePoint sites.

Based on the SharePoint home site, the app bar is a vertical navigation strip on the left side of the screen that gives you quick access to the most frequently accessed sites, news, and files through the tabs icon. The content is personalized through the Microsoft Graph service. Organizations can only customize AppBar global navigation items.

Organizations can disable the SharePoint App Bar prior to arrival, but disabling it will only delay delivery until October 31, 2021. Microsoft describes it in this “Introduction” document.

Other arriving SharePoint Online features Microsoft 365 subscribers can take advantage of analytics to view access statistics for SharePoint Pages and News Articles. This SharePoint page analytics feature displays the number of viewers, page views, and “average time spent per user.”

A “focus mode” toggle feature has been introduced that allows “SharePoint page authors and viewers” to “hide site headers, site navigation, and global navigation bars with a single click” to simplify the look of SharePoint pages. It came to be. If the user clicks again, these elements will be restored.

Microsoft has also improved the Events Web Part in SharePoint Online to display images of events. The Web Part automatically pulls the “image used in the title area of ​​the event page”. It will appear as a small icon when the event appears in the list.

Additions other than SharePoint Microsoft’s announcement included some non-SharePoint items that will arrive this month for release users targeting Microsoft 365.

One of those items is a streamlined migration from Box storage on OneDrive, SharePoint, or Teams to Microsoft 365 storage.This is the SharePoint admin center portal[移行マネージャー]It is a function displayed below.

Microsoft has announced that the Delve mobile app for Android and iOS devices will be terminated on June 1, 2021. The company advised that organizations and individuals should switch to using the Outlook Mobile app instead.

Introducing a new “Integrated” menu navigation item for users of the Microsoft Lists service. This replaces the PowerApps menu navigation item that is currently there. Clicking on the integration gives the end user access to two menu options, Power Apps and Power Automate.[リストに統合]A future menu item option that will be added to will be the Power BI option, but timing isn’t explained.

About the author

Kurt Mackie is a senior news producer for the Converge360 group at 1105 Media.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos