Google Slides: 3 updated features worth checking out





Those who create, edit, and present Google Slides may appreciate streamlined presenter tools, improved video controls, and recent mobile app enhancements.

Image: Andy Wolber / Tech Republic

In the last few months, Google has improved some important features of Google Slides. On the web, these changes minimize presentation control and offer three video playback options. Mobile app tweaks include an overview of the new presentation on Android and changes to the comment interface on both Android and iOS. See below for important details about each of these changes.

1. Streamlined presenter tool

Currently, Google Slides on the web offers a streamlined presenter tool. The presenter bar has four options: next slide (right-pointing arrow), previous slide (left-pointing arrow), and current slide number, with the option to enter the numbers of the other slides in the presentation directly. -Vertical dot menu. This last option gives you access to controls such as speaker notes, laser pointers, full-screen controls, autoplay options, caption settings, and download options (Figure A).

Streamlined presentation tools minimize distractions for Google Slides presenters and attendees.

2. Improved video control

Google Slides on the web also includes three different options for video playback. By default, the video plays only as you advance the slide (Figure B).

Videos inserted into Google Slides will play when clicked by default, but additional options are available.

In other words, in presentation mode, you’ll see a slide with a video, giving you the opportunity to speak. Then press the arrow pointing to the right to advance the slide and playback will begin. There are two other video playback options. Autoplay, which does not require you to proceed as soon as the slide appears and start playing, or manual playback, where you need to click the play button of the video to play the video. The manual option allows the presenter to skip the video. This is useful for videos that you don’t know whether to show each time.

To change the playback settings for a video in Google Slides on the web, click on the video to select it[ファイル],[ファイル]Select in the order of.[フォーマットオプション]When[ビデオ再生]Adjust the settings with (on the right side of the screen).

For videos inserted into slides from Google Drive, you can find the source video file. While editing a slide on the web, click on the video to select it. If it’s inserted from Google Drive, you’ll see a small icon with an arrow in the upper right corner of the video (Figure C).

When you edit Google Slides on the web, the video file inserted from Google Drive will show a link to the source file.

Click on that glyph to open the video in Google Drive, which also shows the full name of the source file in the upper left corner of the screen. This option is not available for videos inserted from YouTube. Instead, you’ll see a link to the source YouTube file during playback.

3. Mobile enhancements

The Google Slides Android app displays slides in a scrollable vertical order. Open the app and tap the presentation to see the first few slides (Figure D). Tap and drag the screen vertically to move through the presentation. Swipe up to move forward, or swipe down to see the previous slide. Pinch out to enlarge the details and pinch in to return to the overview. Press and hold a slide to see options such as adding comments, viewing comments, and editing slides. Alternatively, double-tap the slide to immediately enter edit mode.

The Google Slides Android app displays slides that you can tap and drag to scroll.

Comments on slides in the Google Slides app on both Android and iOS are now more clearly visible (Figure E). The comment will be larger and the reply screen will also show a prominent @ sign. Tap this symbol to see some collaborators you may have tapped recently. Alternatively, you can then enter the name or email address of the person you want to include in the comment.

Both Android and iOS have larger comments on slides and include a prominent @ button that displays a menu of recent collaborators for quick access when you want to mention a colleague in a comment.

Finally, Google Slides on Android and iOS supports Dark Mode, as shown in the Google Slides iOS app (Figure E). If you select this option, only the interface and background will be affected. Slides are displayed in the selected theme and color for accurate display on all systems. However, at this time, Dark Mode is only available in the mobile app, not Google Slides on the web.

What is your experience?

What do you think of the streamlined Presenter Toolbar? When inserting videos into Google Slides, do you tend to use the default playback options or do you often choose different settings? Also, if you are using the Google Slides Android app, what do you think of the scroll overview interface? Please let us know in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber) what you think of the improvements to Google Slides above.

