Sam and Max pave the way for virtual reality





Happy Giant, an award-winning AR and VR game developer, today announced the latest game Sam & Max: This Time its Virtual! Announced that it has signed a contract with its new publishing partner, Big Sugar. In addition, the developers unveiled the VR platform available for Virtual Reality Adventure, leading the Oculus Quest platform for $ 29.99 in June this year. Sam & Max: That virtual this time! Later this year, SteamVR and Viveport Infinity versions will follow, and will be released on PlayStationVR (PSVR) in early 2022.

Happy Giant CEO Mike Levine is Sam & Max: This Times its Virtual! I was excited to finally announce the platform of. We have created something insanely strange and fun. Levine added that he broke new ground in VR while staying true to the atmosphere of Sam & Max / Lucasarts. The people at Big Sugar have incredibly supported us and helped bring the game to as many platforms as possible.

Sam & Max: That virtual this time! Is the first original game in more than 10 years and the first foray into VR. It blends the duo’s known jokes and classic crime-solving adventure elements with specialized freelance police training exercises, bringing a fresh and eclectic experience unique to the medium.

Even multimedia evil slappers like Sam & Max can use their hands, this time using incomprehensible magic of virtual reality to kill monsters, course obstacles, and responsibly fired guns. Invite players into the world of off-quilters for a ferocious day, and of course save the entire weird world.

HappyGiant has formed a veteran all-star team of Lucasarts to create nostalgic games and is at the forefront of VR gaming, says Big Sugar CEO Nick Alfieri. Whether you’re a fan of old school Sam & Max or a beginner in the franchise, this game has something for everyone.

The HappyGiants team includes Steve Purcell, creator of Sam & Max, who consults on game design, art and stories. In addition, other team members included renowned concept artist Peter Chan and writer / designer Mike Stemml, both of whom starred in LucasArts 1992s Hit the Road. Julian Kwasneski and Jarid Emerson Johnson of Bay Area Sound, who were involved in the Teltail series, are also participating. David Nowlin and Dave Boat are back in the voices of Sam and Max.

