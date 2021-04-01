Here’s how much the 2013 Alfa Romeo 4C is worth today:





Alfa Romeo 4C has made a major return to the shape of Alfa Romeo in two ways. It was not only the first Alfa Romeo sold in the United States for decades, but also the first rear-wheel drive vehicle from Marche in over 30 years. Year.

Simple, beautiful, and more than a stable companion, the 4C stands out as an affordable supercar and includes all the compromises you’d expect from a hardcore Ferrari. No mid-engine, carbon fiber tab construction, no interior frills, no even power steering.

This is a real purist car, and from the outside, it’s just artwork. However, this “baby supercar” is now eight years old, so you may be wondering how much it will cost to buy it early. The answer is very amazing.

There is no other way, 4C is beautiful. To be honest, at the original asking price of 45,000 ($ 62,000), I couldn’t get into a nice looking car. Similar priced competitors such as the Porsche Cayman and Lotus Elise are good-looking sports cars, but this is just one example.

The 4C sexcellent curvy Italian line guarantees that this vehicle will not be mistaken for competition. Take it seriously, it’s like Ferrari, Maserati had a child of love. It stands out from the crowd and really brings out the great elements of cruising the town.

And while the interior is pretty sparse, it still retains its futuristic look, nearly a decade later, thanks to its colorful digital screens, unique steering wheel and purposeful seats. Not surprisingly, 4C offers something really unique, but Alphas is always known as a bit special.

Punch far beyond weight: 4C Forum

Not the most anticipated power plant in sacred Italy, but robbed of the Giulietta Clover Leaf hot hatch, this 4-cylinder “1750TBI” unit is small but powerful. Tailored for mid-mounted rear-wheel drive applications and combined with a crisp twin-clutch loose paddle gearbox, this noble Italian thoroughbred produces 240 BHP and 258 lb-ft of torque. If you really want it, you can even tune 4C into a real monster!

You may not hear these numbers very often, but understand that this pocket rocket weighs only 900 kg. It’s a ridiculous power-to-weight ratio, not much different from its brother Julia Quadrifolio.

With 0-60 hours in just 4.5 seconds, a top speed of 160mph, and an insane stopping distance with 305mm Brembo front brakes, the 4C can catch up with those best and stop. Another desirable feature of 4C is that it is economical because it allows you to choose the engine compared to the larger competitors. You can easily achieve 30mpg (Imp).

Are you chasing a supercar that you can run on a budget? The 1750TBI definitely sounds boring with its small turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. Listen to this! It seems to belong to some kind of race series! It’s not really a surprise, but Alfa Romeo is known for their amazing engine.

You need to talk about that chassis via WordPress

Alpha used a carbon fiber tub and an aluminum subframe to create a lightweight, rigid masterpiece and actually went out into town with this chassis. Seriously, the entire chassis weighs only 107kg when bolted! The outer panel is also composite, achieving a weight reduction of 20% or more compared to the conventional steel body.

These technologies are unprecedented outside the supercar stratosphere, so the 4C is truly unique and very capable when it comes to road maintenance.

These technologies create the possibility of driving this car very fast. However, this is a well-honed tool and the driver must work the same as the 4C itself. With no power steering, unfortunate tram side effects every time road bumps are detected, and a mid-mount engine, this car does not accept prisoners who demand a certain amount of respect.

Prepare your wallet: GT spirit

Another thing 4C shares with Italian supercars is the remnants. These cars are not depreciated like regular cars. If you buy a new Corolla and sell it three years later, you can get back half of your money, but on the other side of the coin, you can’t even touch the 4C for less than 37,000 ($ 51,000) in the UK. In the US, it’s slightly better, with early examples starting at around $ 45,000, but still about 3/4 of the original asking price!

Due to the fairly traditional reliable engine used and the exotic craftsmanship incorporated into the vehicle design, the maintenance cost will be a reasonable and expensive blend, so the money sensitive to expect the maintenance cost of the supercar Owners will be happy, and those accustomed to driving may not feel the same with family hatchbacks.

Buying one of these cars is like investing in a Rolex watch, taking care of it, and dealing with all the pitfalls along the way.

