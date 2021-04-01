10 mistakes to avoid when playing Assassin’s Creed games





Since the first Assassin’s Creed title was announced in 2007, there have been a total of 12 Assassin’s Creed games, only from the main series. This will give you a discount on many games for handheld devices. These games serve as the basis for the overall story, but are ultimately considered outside the scope of the “Main” series.

For some time, the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed games has remained stagnant. When Assassin’s Creed Origin was released in 2017, the series’ system changed slightly like never before, but it was still a bit familiar. There are certain principles to keep in mind when playing Assassin’s Creed games. Knowing these things will keep your expectations down and maximize your enjoyment.

10 Not paying attention to side quests

All Assassin’s Creed games come with a wealth of side quests. Doing these will not only reward you with great items, but will also greatly expand the story of the game. Often, completing a particular side quest makes more sense for an arc, a particular plot point, or even an ending.

Other than that, it’s worth ending the entire game. After all, side quests are part of what the whole game offers you.

9 Ignore the story of “today”

It’s far from the reason people play Assassin’s Creed games, but the current storyline is as important as it was in the past. This is especially true in early Assassin’s Creed games. In fact, one of the most iconic Assassin’s Creed characters, Desmond Miles, is the main character in the current story.

Later games took the “current” story a step further, but with the end of Assassin’s Creed Valhara, Ubisoft seems to have decided to refocus this section of the game.

8 Expect comprehensive parkour in new games

One of the biggest problems many old game fans have with the new Assassin’s Creed game is how parkour mechanics are currently being neglected. Unlike the first Assassin’s Creed game, where free running is essentially the game’s main traversal system, the new game allows you to climb things with the left stick while holding down one button.

It’s not necessarily a mistake, but if you don’t manage your expectations for this aspect of the new game, you’re just disappointed.

7 I’m too worried about folklore

Given the current number of Assassin’s Creed games, entering one title may seem overwhelming if you haven’t played one Assassin’s Creed game yet. This does not interfere with the enjoyment of the game at all. Of course, knowing the folklore of this series can be very helpful, but the story of each game is very unique and doesn’t really matter. After all, each game is set at different times throughout our history.

This only changes the way the “current” story is perceived, but it’s only at least 5-10% of the total game.

6 Do not climb the sync point as soon as possible

One of the most common mistakes newcomers make when playing Assassin’s Creed games is that they fail to sync as soon as they encounter a sync point. Sync points in all Assassin’s Creed games not only act as fast-moving points, but also reveal most activities and collectibles that can be collected by participating in a particular area.

As soon as you encounter a sync point, take the time to climb, reach the apex and sync. The map will be more comprehensive and ultimately useful for exploration.

5 Play immediately on the most difficult difficulty

Don’t write anything about the difficulty of Assassin’s Creed games. It runs pretty smoothly and any gamer, casual or die-hard, can finish the game without major setbacks. Those who enjoy painstaking games may want to play the first playthrough on the highest difficulty level. We strongly recommend that you do not do this.

First of all, it’s not the point of Assassin’s Creed games. These games aim to experience the story and explore important periods in history. If you really want to challenge, do so in the next playthrough. The first one is best played at a casual pace.

4 Do not use the “Eagle Vision” mechanism frequently

Besides parkour and assassination, the Assassin’s Creed series has another very famous mechanism, the Eagle Vision. With Eagle Vision, you can basically look into solid objects to find items, predict enemies, and literally see things from a bird’s-eye view.

Eagle Vision is very useful in many ways, not just in combat. It is also useful for exploration, traversal, and even planning how to approach a particular mission.

3 Ignore stealth

The Assassin’s Creed game stealth mechanic may have been toned down in the last three main games, but still occasionally appears in certain missions. However, in previous games, completing the game’s stealth mechanic proved to be as convenient as mastering a combat mechanic.

Some missions absolutely require a stealth approach. Choosing to empower head-on can mean certain deaths or incredible challenges. If you want to be completely immersed, be sure to learn how to perform a stealth approach when your game requires it.

2 Choose cosmetics over performance

In all Assassin’s Creed games, you have the freedom to choose what your hero will look like by customizing your outfit. In some cases, this is just a cosmetic option. However, in many of these games, some armor sets are better than others.

In most of these games, specific locations and final levels offer additional challenges. For this, you will want to equip the best set you can.

1 Do not explore the world

The landscape of the Assassin’s Creed game may have been reviewed, but its exploration system is still somewhat similar. Assassin’s Creed games encourage players to explore the game world as much as possible. Given how huge the world is in a new game, this may seem fierce, but it’s incredibly valuable and rewarding.

The Assassin’s Creed series owns an open-world RPG element, and we expect players to accept it. Through exploration, you can discover and experience most of what the game can offer. This is where many of these games are shining.

