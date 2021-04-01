Why Google Maps Routes Start Taking Time





Google Maps suggests longer routes for good purposes. (Photo courtesy of Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo courtesy of OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP, via Getty Images)

Google Maps will soon introduce features that can intentionally lengthen your route.

The app has begun to direct users to the most environmentally friendly routes as part of a key effort to help people reduce their environmental footprint. The search engine giant announced in a recent blog post.

Dane Glasgow, vice president of products at Google Maps, will soon make Google Maps the route with the lowest carbon dioxide emissions by default if it has about the same ETA as the fastest route.

If eco-friendly routes can significantly increase ETA, compare the relative effects of CO2 between routes so that you can make your choice.

please do not worry. If you’re in a hurry, you can opt out of features at any time.

Do you always need the fastest route? According to Glasgow, it’s okay to just adjust the settings in the settings.

Deployment will begin in the United States later this year and will later expand globally.

The move has been announced as part of a suite of over 100 changes to the Google Maps app that leverages artificial intelligence technology.

Google Maps will also use augmented reality to introduce live views that allow people to move indoors, such as at airports, train stations, ticket offices, and department stores.

We also publish information on air and weather quality aimed at helping people with allergies and people in fire-prone areas.

Glasgow pointed out the benefits of artificial intelligence in driving changes to the app.

All of these updates are possible thanks to advances in AI that have transformed Google Maps into maps that can reflect the millions of changes made daily in the largest cities and smallest towns around the world, he said. ..

