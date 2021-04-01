Square Enix Consolidates Visual Works and Image Arts Divisions to Accelerate Next-Generation Graphics Research





Today, Square Enix announced in a press release that it will integrate its two production divisions to focus on next-generation graphics.

Published March 31, 2021 Giuseppe Nerva

Square Enix announced today in a press release that it will consolidate its two production divisions.

The Visual Works division will be integrated into the Image Arts division and the newly named Image Studio division under the direction of Final Fantasy VII Advent Children and Takeshi Nozue, director of Kingdom Hearts Grave Final Fantasy XV. Of multiple Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts games.

While Visual Works has been responsible for most of the publisher’s top games, ImageArts, formed by Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV veterans, focuses primarily on high-end visual representation in real-time graphics. I’m guessing.

Square Enix today merged the Visual Works and Image Arts divisions to form the new Square Enix Image Studio division.

The Visual Works division has created pre-rendered movies for many of our game titles. During that time, the Image Arts Division, whose core staff is members of the team that produced the movie “Kingsglaive Final Fantasy XV,” has been engaged in research and development of high-end visual expressions centered on real-time graphics.

By fusing the technologies and characteristics of the two divisions with the Square Enix Image Studio Division, we aim to incorporate the research and development of next-generation visual expression and the results into actual content. We want to provide our customers with a higher quality experience.

