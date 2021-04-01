



Google’s local 3 packs could soon become local 2 packs (at least on mobile).

This week, LocalU’s Joy Hawkins (via Mariano Rodriguez from LawRank) shared a finding that two packs were found in local mobile search results.

Since the news was first shared, more and more people are reporting that they see two sets of results when they perform a local search on mobile.

Watch 2 packs on Android mobile. Anyone else? # Localseopic.twitter.com / bpICh5W2tX

Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) March 30, 2021

Both Android and iPhone users will see the results of the 2 pack.

I’ve seen it on iPhone / safari: pic.twitter.com/ArBEDQuzJ2

Frank Olivo (@FrancoOlivo) March 31, 2021

What’s New?

When you perform a local search, users typically see the top three results. This is called a “local pack” or “3 pack”.

This usually shows what it looks like on mobile.

Currently, we are seeing results on mobile, where there are only two businesses.

What do we know

The news was surprising to many given how long the three packs were installed, but was initially speculated to be just a test. As you know, Google is constantly testing things.

That said, a search in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada found two local packs on mobile devices, which is unusually widespread in mere testing.

Here’s what Claire Carlile did from the UK:

This is also 2 packs pic.twitter.com/o5XjsNyf98

Claire Carlile (@clairecarlile) March 30, 2021

I ran some local searches using my iPhone in Brighton, England to see if I could duplicate 2 packs. I tested some queries and many returned typical 3 packs as expected. However, three queries returned two local packs.

“Drug store”

“Italian restaurant”

And “hamburger”.

The two-pack inconsistency can support the idea that this is just a test. Alternatively, Google may have initially rolled this out to different industries (although, interestingly, a search for “pizza” returned the usual three packs).

What we do know for sure is that this update (whether it’s a test or not) is currently only done in mobile search. So far, there have been no reports of being able to duplicate 2 packs on the desktop.

Again, to confirm this, I ran two searches and found 2 packs on mobile, this time 3 packs on desktop.

This is for “drug stores”.

What do you think of your local SEO?

So far, the reaction has been primarily one of the shocks. As Darren Shaw of Whitespark said, “3 has proven to be the magic number of choice.”

I think Google’s goal is to provide the best information to its users, so I don’t think it will be reduced to one pack. I don’t think these two packs will stick together either. Psychologically, 3 has proven to be the magic number of choice.

Darren Shaw (@DarrenShaw_) March 30, 2021

(Note that this comment was made before the further two-pack report was displayed on mobile.)

In local SEO, Google has checked the tests and is always paying attention, but it seems that no one expected 3 packs to go everywhere because 3 packs have long been a staple of local SEO. , And it’s hard to see the immediate benefits to consumers of displaying two businesses instead of three.

Google has argued that when the local SEO community disputes updates and decisions, we make changes to help users make better and faster decisions. However, viewing two businesses instead of three can make it harder for users to easily compare and contrast businesses to make decisions.

One theory that circulates is that Google is creating more space for advertising.

A Twitter user added an ad and shared a screenshot of a local Tupac Shakur.

Similar, but add an ad pic.twitter.com/H02UY8dpsk

Elizabeth Rule (@ownyourserp) March 30, 2021

This may be something we see more, and Local 2-Pack provides Google with more search space to include additional ad results in mobile search.

This was also stated by Gyi Tsukarakis, a local SEO expert attorney Sync.

It also looks like multiple GEOs. They are making room for more advertising. pic.twitter.com/ItzzpYxzNX

Gyi Tsakalakis (@gyitsakalakis) March 30, 2021

In recent years, there have been many predictions about Google moving to more paid models, and we’ve seen more and more paid options like local service advertising invested. Therefore, the decision to create space for more ads is not a big surprise.

What should you do?

Currently, the news is in its very early stages and it is not clear if it is a test or a full rollout. Recently, Google has been communicating more about the updates made (it took a year to prepare for the Page Experience Update!).

Reactive movements are not recommended, given that you are not sure if this will be a permanent change.

That said, it’s important to maintain a local SEO strategy and work, as this change can mean that entry into the local pack will be even more competitive (at least on mobile).

If you want to know if your changes can impact your business, we recommend that you run your own tests to see if Tupac Shakur exists for searches within your industry.

Finally, as always, it’s a good idea to pay attention to your local search rankings. Dropping out of the top three mobile spots can lead to a drop in traffic, phone, or footfall.

You can also sign up for daily, weekly, or urgent local rank flux alerts to see if there are many shifts in the local pack that can affect your ranking.

Keep an eye out for this post as we will continue to post as this news article progresses. In the meantime, what do you think about the potential of Tupac Shakur? Please let us know in the comments below.

Stephanie is responsible for reaching out to and managing engagement with the BrightLocals community, as well as creating and managing content that helps inform and educate the local SEO community.







