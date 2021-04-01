Create a local unicorn with technology sovereignty





Sovereignty meant having the highest power or authority over a territory such as a government. Today, technology sovereignty is changing this traditional notion. Sovereignty is no longer primarily related to geography or military power, as technology control has become more important to the country.

By managing key technologies, countries can produce and grow local unicorns in synthetic biology and other industries. Supporting the growth of these companies will boost the economy and create more opportunities for everyone.

Key Technology Management The COVID-19 pandemic reveals what happens when a country does not have access to the technology and manufacturing capacity to produce the supplies it needs. From the shortage of masks to the issue of imports, many countries have realized that they no longer have full technical sovereignty.

Some technologies are so important to running a country’s economy and government that we need to ask three important questions:

Do we manage important technologies in our country? Can I access technology from multiple independent countries? Do you have long-term, guaranteed, free and secure access to technology from a single country monopoly or oligopolistic supplier?

“If the answer to the above three questions is no, then we need to make changes,” said serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, co-founder of Amadeus Capital Partners, and vice chairman of the European Innovation Council. One Hermann Hauser said. “There is a danger of becoming a new vassal nation for these tech giants. It is the danger of a new kind of colonialism enforced by economic dependence rather than military force.”

Important technologies include microprocessors and semiconductors, but the products needed for biological research are becoming more and more important. This includes gene sequencing, biosensors, and medical technology.

“Even if you know how to make something, if you don’t have the manufacturing capacity, you’ll lose control of important technologies,” says Hauser.

According to Hauser, technology sovereignty in Europe is an important issue for Europe. Without it, the country is vulnerable to potentially dangerous technical coercion and dependence on others.

“Europe doesn’t really have a startup problem. It’s producing more startups than the United States,” says Hauser. “It’s not a startup issue, but it’s a scale-up issue. The success of the United States and that of China is to provide financial assistance to promising companies.”

With the support of the venture capital community and government in the United States and China, we are providing $ 50 to $ 100 million to early-stage businesses to help them grow rapidly. Europe does not have the financial infrastructure to take these greater risks and write larger checks.Europe has only about one-fifth of the venture capital available compared to the United States

But the European Innovation Council (EIC), vice-chaired by Hauser, is trying to change the culture of startups. EIC has a budget of over 10 billion from 2021 to 2027 to support the development and support of innovation in Europe. This makes EIC the largest technology investor in Europe, with a focus on biology, health care and green technology.

“The European venture capital community remains strong and EIC can supercharge it, as most of the money still needs to be raised from the market, but at least an additional $ 15 million is in the market. With 2.5 million grants, we can undermine the deal, “says Hauser.

The Role of Synthetic Biology in Biotechnology Sovereignty Biotechnology sovereignty is becoming a growing concern as synthetic biology grows. We are already beginning to notice problems, especially in gene sequencing. For example, the Nagoya Protocol, which was added to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, sought to address access to and fair sharing of genetic resources. It states that the state has sovereign rights over its natural resources and the genetic sequences of all life within its territory.

“When synthetic biology ultimately leads to personalized therapies for individuals, the ability to produce them locally is important,” says Hauser.

One of the major global changes involving synthetic biology is the fundamental changes that are taking place in healthcare that are moving towards keeping people healthy, not just treating them when they are ill. Biotechnology sovereignty at the local level is required to enable the rapid and personalized production of personalized medicines.

Want to know more about where the synthetic biology industry is heading? Visit the Top 9 panel discussions to hear what synthetic biology investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders think about the future of the industry. Join the bioeconomic revolution today!

Thanks to Lana Bandoim for additional research and reporting in this article. The founder of SynBioBeta and some of the companies I write are sponsors of the SynBioBeta conference and weekly digests.

