HyperX sets DDR4 overclocking world record to 7156MHz | your money





Fountain Valley, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-March 31, 2021-

Kingston Technology Company, Inc. HyperX, the game and esports brand leader in the gaming division of, today announced that it has set a new overclocking world record for the fastest DDR4 memory frequency at 7156MHz using HyperX Predator DDR4 memory. World record for highest frequency set by Taiwanese MSIOC team using HyperX4 600MHz Predator DDR4 8G module (part number: HX446C19PB3K2 / 16) on MSIMEG Z590I UNIFY motherboard using 11th generation Intel Core i9-11900KF @ 3.50GHz CPU. At the time of this release, record-breaking frequencies are posted on HWBOT, a site for PC enthusiasts looking for news, tips, and information about overclocking, benchmarking, and competition. A valid CPU-Z screenshot can be found here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331006061/en/

HyperX sets DDR4 overclocking world record to 7156MHz (Photo: Business Wire)

Kristy Ernt, HyperX’s DRAM Business Manager, is very pleased to be part of this exemplary DDR4 overclocking achievement. Our engineers continue to improve faster memory yields to deliver faster solutions by pushing the boundaries of breaking performance records and bringing best-in-class products to the gaming memory community. I’m out.

With the bold and aggressive style of HyperX Predator DDR4 high performance memory pairs, the frequencies available for purchase have been extended to 4800MHz with latencies from CL12 to CL19. The HyperX memory module is compatible with Intel XMP and its certification profile is optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets and is compatible with many of AMD’s latest chipsets.

HyperX Predator DDR4 memory is available as a single module from 8GB to 32GB and a 2, 4 or 8 kit with a capacity of 16GB 256GB, 100% factory fast tested, with free technical support and legendary reliability. Comes with a lifetime warranty. For more information on HyperX DDR4 and global availability, visit the HyperX Memory web page.

About HyperX

HyperX is Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory maker, with the goal of providing high-performance components to gamers, PC builders, PCs, consoles, and mobile power users. It is the game department of. HyperX’s mission is to develop gaming products for all types of gamers, high-speed memory, solid-state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads for the gaming community for 18mop years. It was to do. Beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for its consistent offering of products that offer superior comfort, aesthetics, performance and reliability. HyperX gear meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components, making it the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers around the world. HyperX ships over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, 2 million keyboards and 1 million mice worldwide.

Join the global #HyperX Family at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity and learn how HyperX products enhance the console experience and improve the performance of both PC, console, and mobile devices at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level or genre you play, we accept all game lovers everywhere with our basic beliefs — we are all gamers.

Website: http: //www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https: //twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https: //www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http: //www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

Youtube: https: //www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, see Kingston Technology Company, Inc. Please contact Mark Tekunoff. 17600NewhopeStreet, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791 (Voice). Press images can be found in the Kingstons press room.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX, and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the United States and other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331006061/en/

Contact: Mark Technov

HyperX

714-438-2791

[email protected] Gurpreet Bhoot

Walt & Company for HyperX

408-369-7200 x1056

[email protected]

Keywords: United States North America Canada California

Industry Keywords: Technology Electronic Games Sports General Sports Semiconductor Entertainment Engineering Manufacturing Hardware Home Appliances

Source: HyperX

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 03/31/2021 10:01 PM / DISC: 03/31/2021 10:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331006061/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos