Google algorithm updates and what you need to do





In May 2021, Google released a new algorithm that has a direct impact on page rankings on search engines. Unfortunately, we can’t hide from this new algorithmic change. This affects everyone who owns a website, especially those who do not follow new changes in the future.

Google’s update is to further improve the user experience on the web. If your page does not meet the new criteria, it will be punished and will definitely ensure that you are ranked lower than all your competitors. Core Web Vitals, which Google has been prioritizing since last year, focuses primarily on improving page speed, secure browsing, and the user experience.

So what do you need to do?

All website hosts must ensure that they are compliant with the changes so that they do not affect SEO, customer satisfaction, or organic traffic. Below is a list of the major changes that Google implements.

Part of Core Web Vital (CWV)

These are a set of indicators that focus on the speed of your site. The three components of this are:

Longest Contentful Paint – Measures the speed at which the longest page element is rendered First Input Delay – The time it takes for the browser to respond to that input Cumulative Page Layout from an individual user input – The page element shifts unexpectedly within the page Amount measurement.

Excuse me for the product plug, but this is a really helpful tip for updating the new Google algorithm. StatusCake monitors the speed of the page and alerts you when you need to take action on the page. If you’re monitoring page speed, you’ll always know if your page is slow (or not loading at all), so you can do something before Google penalizes you.

Mobile friendly

Mobile web search is very important to Google, with over 60% of all searches coming from mobile use. Last year, Google used Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) to update its algorithms to improve the customer experience on mobile devices. They are now taking this a step further with the latest updates, hoping that companies will make mobile optimization a priority for their websites.

Safe browsing

Online security is a priority for all businesses, and Google is no exception. Technology giants want new algorithms to allow all websites to browse safely for their users. Google monitors secure browsing and penalizes sites that do not follow the established protocol.

For example, if your website is unresponsive or appears choppy, Google considers it unsafe for you and penalizes you. To further eliminate the risk that Google thinks your website is under threat, make sure your scripts aren’t running malware, spyware, or malicious threats in the background. These are also flagged.

Fortunately, StatusCake can help with this by using virus scanning and domain monitoring to identify suspicious things behind the scenes.

HTTPS

Over the last few years we have all talked about this. How important is it to add an s to the end of HTTP? This will reward those who have already worked, but for those who don’t, you should consider implementing a Secure Socket Layer (SSL) certificate. This is a secure way for web users and websites to protect the identity and payment details of users that are exchanged on a daily basis. Google has already flagged websites that don’t have this, so we encourage you to invest in it to improve your customer experience.

StatusCake also provides SSL monitoring to ensure that your SSL certificate is working properly. If your SSL certificate has expired, please be careful to take steps to verify that your SSL certificate is valid before Google’s new algorithm works.

Non-intrusive interstitial

It’s not fun to talk about pop-ups, but I think this new algorithm update will make it even more important than ever. Google requires pop-ups that meet certain criteria before being punished. So, for example, it affects websites that use pop-ups that cover most content or most screens, so you need to know how this affects customer behavior on your site. However, there are some exceptions to this rule, which are primarily disclaimers, cookie usage information, login dialogs, and responsibly proportional (ie, do not cover the entire screen or most of the content). Applies.

Other things to consider before updating the Google algorithm

There are several other things you can do to further improve your customer experience and ensure that you are compliant with Google’s new algorithm updates. Below is a short list that can help you:

Service Host Upgrade Image Compression / Resizing Broken Links / Page Redirection Observe user behavior through heat mapping tools for questions about how to improve user flow and navigation.

Overall, Google’s algorithmic changes focus on what the website should have done anyway. Secure browsing is not a major issue, especially if you are actively using our website and relying on you to add personal information, including payment details, to our site. Put this in line with mobile usability. Mobile usability should already be a high priority in your list of website owners, as the percentage of users who search using mobile before making a purchase decision is very high.

Implementing these changes before any changes to the Google algorithm can make a big difference to your website. Don’t be penalized and keep your SEO ranking high on Google so you don’t lose organic traffic and potential conversions. Use StatusCake to monitor and stay on top of page speed, domain, and server issues.

