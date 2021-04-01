GTJAI helps Plus.ai accelerate global commercialization





Hong Kong-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (Guotai Junan International, GTJAI, our company or group, securities code: 1788.HK) is Plus.ai (Plus), the world’s leading auto Driving truck technology company. The funding was led by GTJAI’s private equity team and partnered with investors such as CPE, Hedosophia, FountainVest, ClearVue, SAIC Capital, Sequoia Capital, Manbang Group, Quanta Computer and former shareholders. We will jointly support Plus, realize mass production of new generation high-level self-driving heavy-duty trucks, and accelerate the global commercialization and deployment of self-driving heavy-duty trucks.

Supporting the implementation of mass-produced self-driving heavy trucks in Plus and its global commercialization The injection of new capital will further support the global commercialization of Plus and promote the application of mass-produced self-driving heavy trucks. To do. Today, Plus has established in-depth strategic partnerships with numerous heavy-duty truck OEMs and logistics fleets. In China, Plus helped FAW Jiefang, a leading commercial vehicle company, launch the high-level self-driving heavy-duty truck J7L3, which will be mass-produced and launched in mid-2021. At the same time, Plus and China’s logistics giant SF Express have achieved normalized commercial pilot operations. In the United States, Plus will simultaneously launch mass-produced self-driving products in 2021 to serve key logistics customers.

Plus is an international technology company with Level 41 R & D capabilities focused on the R & D and application of self-driving heavy trucks in highway transportation. Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, USA, Plus has R & D centers in California, Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou, etc. to improve traffic safety, reduce fuel consumption, improve vehicle efficiency, transform the logistics and transportation industry. It is working. Plus received A + round funding in 2018. Past shareholders include Sequoia Capital, GoldenSand Capital, China Growth Capital, Lightspeed Capital, Mayfield and SAIC.

Note 1: Level 4 is a highly automated operation. The driving automation system continuously performs all dynamic driving tasks and task takeovers within the designed operating conditions. If the passenger does not respond when the system issues a hijacking request, the system can automatically reach the minimum risk condition.

Peter Chiu, Head of Private Equity Investment and Managing Director for the Revolutionary New Economy, said the global freight industry has huge potential markets. Self-driving truck technology can solve many problems in the heavy truck industry by reducing manual control, reducing bad driving habits, achieving fuel savings and cost savings, and improving use safety. This helps with environmental protection and sustainable development. GTJAI appreciates the huge truck freight market, Plus’s global team, superior technology and close cooperation with global strategic partners, and through collaboration with Plus, accelerates truck-assisted driving in the trunk logistics scene. We hope to support various implementations. Self-driving industry.

In recent years, autonomous driving has become an important breakthrough in the transformation and sophistication of the automobile industry, and is also the key to technological transformation in the smart logistics industry. GTJAI will once again expand into innovative new economic areas. While supporting innovative businesses, it lays the foundation for providing wealth management clients with a higher quality product portfolio in the future, facilitating the efficient integration and development of the Group’s various businesses. More importantly, based on positive feedback from certain new economies on carbon emissions and renewables, the Group has set an industry example of sustainable finance with real business support.

GTJAI’s Private Equity Business GTJAI will strategically deploy private equity investment in 2020, responsible for screening, researching, implementing, and participating in strategic mergers and acquisitions of private equity investment in scientific research and innovation. Established an equity investment team. With technological innovation and structural economic changes, China’s AI, big data, biomedical and other technologies and industries are at a turning point for explosive growth. The innovative investment market is huge and has high valuation potential and high returns. GTJAI seizes the opportunity, macroscopically analyzes the innovation of science and technology, and develops it carefully. The types of investment projects in the private equity investment business are as follows. (Ii) Autonomous driving + logistics. (Iii) Industrial Internet. (Iv) Biomedical and other fields.

About GTJAI Guotai Junan International (GTJAI, securities code: 1788.HK) is a market leader and pioneer in the internationalization of Chinese securities firms. We are the first Chinese securities broker to be listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through an initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, we offer a wide range of integrated financial services. Core services include wealth management, corporate finance, loans and finance, wealth management, and financial products. Currently, GTJAI is assigned Baa2 / Prime-2 and BBB + / A-2 ratings by Moody and Standard & Poor, respectively. Its controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Securities Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is a comprehensive financial provider that holds a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. For more information on GTJAI, please visit http://www.gtjai.com.

