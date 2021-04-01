Rabbits dug up two 9,000-year-old relics from the Bronze Age.Guess where they found it





A group of wild rabbits have discovered valuable prehistoric relics on an island off Wales, England.

According to the South Wales and West Wales Wildlife Trusts that manage Skokholm, digging rabbits are probably from a broken Bronze Age urn to a 9,000-year-old Stone Age tool and 3,750 years ago. I found two relics of pottery.

The Wildlife Trust added that experts have discovered a similar object in the UK mainland. Nevertheless, these are the first on Skokeholm Island, suggesting that humans visited or lived on Skokeholm Island thousands of years ago.

About two miles (3.2 km) from the coast of Pembrokeshire in southwestern Wales, the island is famous for its tens of thousands of seabirds breeding in spring and summer. Live Science said it was called “Dream Island” because of its natural beauty and wildlife.

Chamfered pebbles from the Mesolithic era?

Prehistoric stone tool expert Andrew David reported that the relics found in Wales were “diagonal pebbles” from the Middle Paleolithic period.

According to a press release, hunter-gatherers used this method 6,000 to 9,000 years ago to prepare seal skins for “skin-covered vessels” and to prepare foods such as shellfish. I processed it.

“These types of tools are well known in the mainland of Pembrokeshire and the coastal areas of Cornwall, Scotland and northern France, but this is the first example from Skokholm and the late Mesolithic on the island. This is the first solid proof of the occupation of the island, “added David.

However, the discovery on Skokeholm Island did not stop there.

The day after discovering the “chamfered pebbles,” Brown and Eagle discovered a second large piece of Mesolithic stone and coarse pottery from the entrance to the same rabbit hole.

Experts have identified the pottery as belonging to a 3,750-year-old burial jar in the early Bronze Age by Jody Deacon, a curator of prehistoric archeology at the National Museum of Wales.

According to the press release, one of the large debris was adorned with notched lines and was probably part of the rim of a thick-walled jar associated with the cremation burial.

Are these ancient vases common in Wales?

Ancient burial jars are common in Wales, but according to Deacon, this is the first type found on Skokholm or the western islands of Pembrokeshire.

The neighboring island of Skomer is well known for its well-preserved prehistoric archeology, while Skokholm is well known for its habitat for tens of thousands of seabirds.

On the other hand, experts assume that these latest results will change that.

The Royal Commission of Wales will conduct a survey on the islands around Skomer, Grassholm and Ramsey and will visit Skokholm later this year if COVID-19 restrictions allow.

According to Royal Commission archaeologist Toby Driver, previous aerial surveys and aerial laser scans have shown the remains of some prehistoric fields and settlements in Squawholm, but none have been excavated.

