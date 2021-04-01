Season 3 Rocket League new car and rocket pass revealed in trailer





All-new Rocket League Season 3 content has been unveiled in an online trailer, including new Tyranno cars and lots of new cosmetics.

The content of the all-new Rocket League Season 3 has been released. This includes new cars and rocket passes announced in the new trailer. Season 3 introduces even more high-speed cars and racing-themed cosmetics to unlock over 70 tiered items. After Season 2 was extended to April, Rocket League players are eagerly looking forward to the new season and all its new content.

Rocket League is a rocket-powered car soccer game in which players control a car and try to score a goal with one ball in the arena. Teams of up to three players can work together to throw vehicles across the arena into the air and put the ball into the opponent’s goal to get rid of crazy stunts and score points. The game became free to play in September 2020, with over 9 million players registered online. The official esports league started in 2016 and continues to this day.

The latest car to appear in Season 3, Tyranno, was introduced in a release announcement from the Rocket League. The Tyranno is a high speed octane car for players who want to play with blazing momentum. The Tyrannosaurus is the first item to be unlocked with the new Season 3 Rocket Pass, and players who purchase the Premium Pass will immediately unlock the new car. Premium Pass members will earn additional weekly and seasonal challenges, and XP boosts will allow players to earn higher tier rewards even faster. The Season 3 Rocket Pass will be available for purchase on April 7, and Season 3 will officially begin on April 6 at 4 pm PST (UTC).

Rocket League Season 3 is all about speed, and most items and new cars run fast and look great while running fast. In addition to the new car, items such as checkered flag goal explosions, traction wheels and retrogression animated decals have all been added to the game. Protier has also been reviewed in the new season, with over 70 tiers no longer hidden. Players will be able to see items earned beyond the rewards of these higher tiers by at least 30 levels above the player’s tier. Protia will also be available for purchase again in Season 3.

The addition of all these new items was an exciting new time for Rocket League players, many of whom have been eagerly waiting for new content to be added to the game for some time. With the news that NASCAR and F1 are partnering with the Rocket League to create new in-game items for battle royale games, players are looking forward to the start of the new season. Season 3 of the Rocket League should bring back players who have been stagnant in the game for some time and bring in new batches of ripe content to sink their teeth.

