Google speeds up partial office reopening and imposes restrictions on remote work





Google CEO Sundar Pichai will speak on stage at the annual Google I / O Developer Conference on May 8, 2018 in Mountain View, CA.

Steven Lamb | Reuters

Google, one of the first major US companies to bring employees home last year due to the coronavirus, has set new remote work guidelines to speed up plans to bring staff back to the office.

By date, millions of Americans will be vaccinated, according to an internal document read by CNBC, so Google plans to reopen in some parts of the United States on a volunteer basis prior to the September 1 return deadline. Is accelerating. Based on vaccine availability and a declining trend in Covid-19 cases, the office will be reopened in April with a limited volume.

“It’s been a year since many of us worked from home. The idea of ​​returning to the office can inspire a lot of emotions,” said Fiona Cicconi, head of Google’s new Human Resources department. Is writing in a company-wide email on Wednesday. Cicconi advised employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine, but said it was not required.

According to another note stating “I need to know”, if an employee wants to work remotely for more than 14 days a year after September 1, he or she must formally apply. In the “most exceptional situations”, you can apply for up to 12 months. However, the company said it could bring employees back to their assigned offices at any time.

Google is preparing for a major reopening in September, when employees are expected to appear directly three days a week. The company takes a different approach than its peers, such as Facebook and Twitter, who have vowed to allow most remote work indefinitely.

In a statement emailed to CNBC, Google confirmed the note and added that “a permanent move for personal reasons is still pending.”

CNBC first reported in December that Google endorsed the idea of ​​remotework and expected workers to “live within commuting distance” from the office.

Cicconi wrote in an email Wednesday that employees will return to the office, which has been readjusted to allow owners to take their dogs. She said the planning work was led by the company’s real estate and workplace services group.

“The office doesn’t look exactly as you remember, but our great REWS team is doing its best to be as comfortable as possible, including food, meals and amenities,” Cicconi said. Mr. says. “We even welcome Dougler.”

Cicconi warned employees to “be vigilant to prevent a new wave of the virus,” adding that Brazil is experiencing “serious difficulties” as the number of cases increases.

Staff who leave the Bay Area to reduce stress during a pandemic and perhaps save money may have an incentive to return home. In one of Wednesday’s notes, the company said it could adjust employee salaries based on where they work.

Axios previously reported on Google’s plans to bring some employees back in April.

Watch Now: Google Extends Remote Work Until September 1st, Rejecting Permanent Remote Work

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that since September 1st, employees will need to submit a formal application if they want to work remotely for more than 14 days a year. Earlier versions incorrectly characterized situations that required the application.

