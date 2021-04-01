If you play according to Google rules, everyone will be invited to the sandbox





On March 3, Google announced its position on user-level identifiers, with some likening it to dropping a bomb on the advertising tech community. Google has shared that it does not intend to use alternative authenticated user-level identifiers directly after discontinuing third-party cookies. Also, for privacy reasons, such identifiers are considered infeasible.

At first glance, this is good news for consumer privacy. With privacy in mind, Google limits our products to a cohort model that groups similar individuals based on browsing behavior within the privacy sandbox. (Although some privacy experts find Google’s solution as bad for privacy as it is today.)

On the contrary, Google seems to say that it’s okay to use Google-owned user-level identifiers, such as email-based YouTube logins and Google’s first-party cookies. However, alternative user-level identifiers owned by other users, such as email-based logins on publisher sites, are free persona non grata in Google’s product stack. This position undermines the revenue streams of ad tech companies competing with the independent publishers that make up the open web in favor of walled gardens, including Google.

Most marketers are not happy with the changes in the industry. According to a survey, 70% of marketers say that digital advertising is misdirected, and 63% say they are disappointed and dissatisfied with the move of Google and Apple. As of its first announcement in January 2020, Forrester analyst Joanna OConnell summarized the industry-wide reaction as follows:

While these changes are being made in the name of consumer privacy, they also strategically support Google’s advertising business, providing Google with all the data insights not found in other industries. .. Do individuals have different privacy standards when logging in to YouTube and The New York Times? Google has created a new little sandbox for the rest of the internet and set rules for those who want to play there.

Sandbox controlled by one

If an organization like Google manages so many interdependent steps in the supply chain, there are inherent risks. Google not only built its own sandbox, but also monitored the entire playground. Google builds the infrastructure, performs maintenance, and decides who can get in and out.

For independent publishers and advertising technology companies, this means they are allowed into the sandbox, but only in the surrounding area. After all, it is the consumer who suffers. If independent publishers can only sell in the sandbox, many publishers will go out of business and online innovation will crawl slowly. The overall online experience and marketing impact is exacerbated in the name of privacy improvements that are unlikely to improve.

This consolidates more power within the walled garden Google, especially when performance transparency remains an issue. Marketers need the ability to draw a clear line from marketing investment to concrete performance. Also, Google’s Cohort Cohort Cohort Learning (FLoC) is unlikely to provide the kind of justification that marketing professionals want to present to the CFO. It will choose an audience based on recent browsing behavior, but surfing locations usually do not suggest how interested you are in buying toothpaste.

The marketing industry allows a small number of players to be very important in a larger ecosystem, and Google’s latest updates exacerbate the resulting problems. Brands need to regain control by rebalancing their messaging strategies across walled gardens, open web partners, and the interactions of their brands.

Reliable cookieless strategy

Google’s announcement only emphasizes the need for brands to build first-party relationships with consumers. As Forrester said in a blog post in response to the news, Google wants to hone its privacy-friendly reputation in the face of many competitions with other browsers, and millions of direct consumers. It also owns a relationship (read: own data, many of which are certified), which allows it to continue to benefit from classic walled gardens within its own huge ecosystem.

Google’s announcement left a lot of upset, but its update has little impact on the brands that Epsilon is cooperating with:

Brands that buy media outside of Google Stack will continue to reach and engage with people by leveraging personalized messaging and performance transparency. Brands that buy media on Google DV360 or any DSP can continue to buy for established private marketplace (PMP) transactions between clients and SSPs (Pubmatic, Magnete, etc.). Therefore, we will continue to activate the Epsilon PeopleCloud audience on behalf of our clients through publisher authentication and PMP trading. If Google acts as a publisher (such as YouTube), Epsilon or its clients can push first-party data to activate on these properties.

Epsilon has always recognized that it is important not to focus on a single online identifier, such as a third-party cookie or email address, for delivery to current and future clients. Instead, people-based CORE IDs are pinned to deterministic data elements, making them more reliable and stable. Data is pseudonymized before entering the digital ecosystem to properly protect consumer information and comply with evolving regulations. Identity solutions can also connect to online identities that currently exist or have the potential to evolve in the future.

First-party data and privacy are two principles that are central to the work we do. But with our partners, we also believe in the spirit of the open web. Our cookieless strategy is designed with privacy in mind to evolve with ever-changing regulations and adheres to opt-out and consent best practices. When an individual opts out of personalized messaging, he opts out of the email or cookie he is currently using, as well as all identifiers within the CORE ID. This is an improvement over most solutions that force consumers to opt out of one identifier at a time.

Ultimately, Epsilon shares Google’s view of the vital importance of building consumer privacy and first-party relationships. However, unlike limited sandboxes and walled gardens, we are committed to achieving these goals through transparent, large-scale open web solutions that meet the needs of our clients.

This article was first published on Adweek in March 2021.

