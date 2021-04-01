Google Play Pass adds Dead Cells, KOTOR to the ever-growing list





When Apple launched the Arcade subscription service, Google was expected to follow suit soon. Unlike Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass theoretically includes apps as well as games, but of course the focus is on the entertainment side of mobile software. So when Google announces new members of the growing Google Play Pass family, it’s no wonder they’re almost entirely made up of games.

The idea behind the Google Play Pass is that you only pay $ 5 a month to access some apps and games that are usually much more expensive than if you purchased them individually. Games have the added benefit of being ad-free, at least for games that offer that paid option, and do not require in-app purchases. Of course, it only works if the list contains highly rated and desirable titles, and for better or worse, nearly 800 powerful rosters are pretty mixed bags.

On the one hand, there are titles like the popular platformer Dead Cells, which costs $ 9 and IAP without a Google Play Pass. In March, the classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, more commonly known as KOTOR, was added to Football Manager 2021, a $ 10 port of PCRPG. This is the latest in the simulation series and usually costs $ 9.

However, there are also lesser-known games such as EVO ISLAND and Funky Karts. Since February, Google Play Pass has also added a number of educational apps for kids, but parents are encouraged to first see how the Google Play Pass app is combined with parental controls. I will.

Many will point out an sometimes suspicious screening process as to which apps and games are included in the Google PlayPass collection. Not long ago, the list included apps that were found to carry malware. At the same time, the huge amount of apps and games available in the subscription suggests that you’ll never get tired of testing them all without having to pay for them first.

