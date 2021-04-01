



Google Stadia has been a hot topic these days, but what about tech conglomerate gamestreaming services?

Originally launched in November 2019, Google Stadia is a powerful technology conglomerate looking to enter the video game industry with its own platform for players. However, unlike Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft, Google focuses on cloud-based streaming. This means that instead of buying physical hardware such as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, consumers simply buy compatible devices such as phones and tablets. You can play anywhere you like with the power of the Internet.

Unfortunately for Google, when the service was launched almost a year and a half ago, it ran into a fairly half-baked review. The general consensus was that the company could spend more time completing Stadia’s flaws. From there, things seemed downhill, eventually leading to the recent studio closures and revelations, which became news headlines on social media. Add a clear misconception report about how the gaming industry works with respect to weird money management and AAA ports. Streaming services have had a really tough time lately.

So what’s happening with Google Stadia right now?

Current status of Google Stadia

Stadia has a poor reputation on social media, but the service has some good things to keep in mind. For example, cloud-based gameplay actually worked pretty well on fast internet speeds, and Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly worked better on Stadia than on the base Xbox One or PlayStation 4 consoles. Plus, you don’t have to worry about cross-play between devices. Once someone purchases a game with their Stadia account, they can play the game on a Stadia-compatible device. This is a great change from trying to switch between Xbox and PlayStation.

However, Stadia still struggles a lot, especially in recent history. Last month, on February 26th, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier published an article detailing Google’s approach to Stadia. This article contained a lot of interesting information detailing the journey from the platform’s launch to its November 2019 release, but Schreier actually started to spread on social media. He claimed to be spending tens of millions of dollars on the Stadia port. Basically, instead of paying these funds to independent developers or Stadia’s own studio to create original content for the service, Google will give Ubisoft and other AAA video game developers the latest titles to Stadia. I was paying an incredible amount to offer to.

Paying millions of dollars for already released games was an even more painful revelation, given that Google announced the closure of its in-house studio just a few weeks ago. Now, the original content dedicated to Stadia should be obtained from transactions with other studios, not developed by Google itself. Combined with industry legendary layoffs like Jade Raymond, known for her work in the Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs franchises at Ubisoft, and the idea that the company is paying exorbitant amounts for AAA titles, Google Stadia Seems to be heading for a strange and potentially unprofitable path.

Overall, Google Stadia is far from an industry innovator like the one the author suggested before it went on sale. Given the rocky history of the last two months, it doesn’t look that much better, but assuming the project continues to the foreseeable extent, how the company adapts to the big changes in 2021. It will be interesting to see what you do. future.

