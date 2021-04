Top 10 Most Clicked Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

These are RTIH articles that captured your fantasies during March. RTIH Top 50 Retail Technology Influencer List Announced

Check out the first ever RTIH Top 50 Retail Technology Influencer List sponsored by Selazar.

Amazon Fresh Automation Store Opens in Ealing West London

Amazon has opened a convenience grocery store in Ealing, western London, the first physical store outside of North America.

UK shoppers will be able to use JustWalkOut technology, the e-commerce giant pioneered by Amazon Go products in the United States, for the first time.

Sainsbury’s apologizes for lack of food for cats and dogs

If you’re a dog or kitten who owns a Sainsburys customer, you’re probably facing a recent product availability issue.

Indeed, our editor’s cat is far from happy for now. The grocery giant has now apologized to frustrated pet lovers across Britain.

Alibaba Group Xiaomanlv delivery robot struck a university in China

Alibaba Group will deploy Xiaomanlv logistics robots to 15 universities in China this month.

Starbucks Launches Mobile Earth Month Game for Rewards Members

This month, Starbucks will focus on the Planet Positive initiative and invite customers in a variety of ways.

Intersport Deploys Pricer Electronic Shelf Label Solution

Intersport has rolled out Pricers Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) across European store real estate.

Bazaarvoice wins investment from Thomas H. Lee Partners

Bazaarvoice, a provider of product review and user-generated content solutions, has announced a majority investment from private-equity fund Thomas H. Lee Partners.

IWD 2021: 10 Female Retail Technology Leaders

In commemoration of International Women’s Day 2021, we will introduce 10 women who are having a positive impact on the retail technology sector.

Majid Alhutime Involves Takeoff Technologies in Launching Micro Fulfillment Center

Majid Al Futtaim, which owns and operates shopping malls, retail stores and leisure facilities in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has partnered with Takeoff Technologies to launch a microfulfillment center at the Carrefour store in Ibnbatuta Mall.

Pandora taps Go Instoretech for remote shopping assistant service

Pandora has partnered with Go Instore to launch a live video service.

Sign up for our free retail technology newsletter here.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos