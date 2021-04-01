Xiaomi has released the first foldable Mi Mix Fold with SD888, 16GB RAM and quad speakers: Check prices and other specs





Xiaomi launched the first commercial foldable smartphone, the Mi Mix Fold, in China. Chinese companies have revived the Mi Mix series and joined Samsung, Huawei and others. The Mi Mix Fold comes with its flagship specs and is currently available in China. The phone is designed to fold inward, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.

The list of products launched by Xiaomi at the Mega Launch Event includes previous launches, including smart home products such as the Mi 11 Series, Mi Band 6, Smart Projector Pro, Wi-Fi routers, and charging stations, as well as recent additions. Extended for Mimix Fold.

Xiaomi Mi Mix fold specification

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold features a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with an Adreno 660 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone can be run immediately on Android 11 with custom MIUI 12. The phone also ships with Xiaomi’s C1 surge processor, which helps reduce the CPU and storage it occupies while the app is running.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, inward folding design

Designed to fold inward like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, it has a large foldable screen on the inside and a small screen on the outside. The large internal screen is an 8.01 inch wide quad HD foldable OLED display with a resolution of 2,480,860 pixels and an aspect ratio of 4: 3. The inner screen has a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + support, and Dolby Vision certification. The outer screen is a 6.52 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2520 x 840 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold camera layout

As for the camera, the phone features a rear triple camera setup with a 108MP Samsung HMX sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123 degree field of view, and an 8MP liquid lens that allows macro shots, up to 3cm, 3x optical zoom and 30x hybrid zoom. A 20MP sensor is provided in advance.

The cell phone has a 5,020mAh battery with a 67W fast charge, and the company claims that it can fully charge the battery in 37 minutes. The Mi Mix Fold features Harman Kardon’s quad speaker setups located on both sides of the screen, called 3D panoramic sound. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Mix Fold was the first phone to feature a quad speaker system. According to Xiaomi, the hinges provided by the device can be 200,000 times larger.

The price of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold is RMB 9,999 (Rs 1,11,800) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant and CNY 12,999 (about Rs 1,45,000) for the 16GB + 512GB storage variant.

Considering the smartphone’s foldable form factor, it competes with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Huawei Mate X2. All smartphones have a similar inward folding design. The most expensive Huawei Mate X2 starts with Rs. The price of Rs 2010,000 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Rs. 1,49,999. The foldable smartphone market is becoming more competitive as the number of OEMs releasing foldable phones increases.

