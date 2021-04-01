Cloudera Data Platform extends support for hybrid cloud vision by supporting Google Cloud





CDP Public Cloud is now available on Google Cloud. With the addition of Google Cloud support, Cloudera can fulfill its promise to deliver an enterprise data platform on a global scale. The CDP public cloud is already available on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. With the addition of Google Cloud, we realize our vision of providing hybrid and multi-cloud architectures that support your analytics needs, regardless of platform.

Customers who choose Google Cloud as their cloud platform can use CDP Public Cloud to create secure managed data lakes for their cloud accounts and provide security, compliance, and metadata management across multiple compute clusters. became. One of our customers, Commerzbank, has demonstrated that they can use the CDP Public Cloud Trial to combine both Google Cloud and CDP to accelerate the transition to Google Cloud without compromising data security or governance.

In this first Google Cloud release, CDP Public Cloud provides the following built-in data hub definitions (see screenshots for details):

Ingest data (Apache NiFi, Apache Kafka) Prepare data (Apache Spark and Apache Hive)

In the coming months, we’ll be adding services and cluster definitions that are already available in AWS and Azure versions to help our customers:

Analyzing Static (Apache Impala) and Streaming (Apache Flink) Data Access new platform features such as SQL Stream Builder to deploy a platform for creating custom applications (Apache Solr, Apache HBase, Apache Phoenix)

In addition to the built-in cluster definition, customers can create their own custom cluster definition that combines any of the supported services. By combining these features, customers can easily migrate their existing data pipelines to GCP or quickly set up new pipelines that can be ingested from a large number of existing or new data sources. For example, you can create a custom cluster today that includes both NiFi and Spark. This makes it easy to bring data into Google Cloud Storage using the extensive library of NiFi processors and use Spark to prepare the data for processing and analysis, all in one cluster. You can then use your existing pipeline to perform analysis on BigQuery-prepared data.

The screenshot below shows how CDP provides a single glass plate to monitor clusters deployed both on-premises (using a CDP private cloud) and multiple clouds (using a CDP public cloud). is showing.

To get started, just request a trial account here. You need to provide a Google Cloud account for the trial. To use CDP, you need to set up the following resources in your Google Cloud account:

VPC – You can use a shared or dedicated VPC – Set up subnets and firewalls according to the Google Cloud Storage bucket in the document – ​​Provisioning service account with these roles assigned to the same subregion as the subnet

When you create a CDP environment, the CDP provisioning engine running in the multi-cloud control plane uses your provisioning service account to provision resources to your Google Cloud project.

Virtual machine connection disk Public IP (can be deployed using private IP if desired) CloudSQL database

In the coming weeks, we plan to make the CDP public cloud available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. This makes it easier for Google Cloud users to leverage their existing procurement channels to onboard CDPs and purchase additional CDP credits.

For a complete set of CDP documentation on Google Cloud, visit our documentation portal here.

See the pricing calculation tool for pricing. For more information, please visit our Google Cloud Partners page.

You can start the CDP Public Cloud by requesting a trial account here.

Deepak Naline

Product Management Director

