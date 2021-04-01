



This Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3 Challenge Guide briefly describes all the new epic and legendary challenges and quests that come with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3 Challenges

The third week of Fortnite Season 6 has a whole new set of challenges to shatter to rank up the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.

For this week’s challenge, you’ll need to fly with chickens, hunt dangerous enemies, and go fishing.

Below is a list of Fortnite Week 3 challenges.

Spectacular challenge

Fly chicken 20 meters Hunt chicken Catch fish at Camp Cod, Canoe Lake, or Stealth Fortress Get headshot with a shotgun Get headshot with a rifle Use a pistol to damage within 20 meters Raptor, Zenith, Or eliminate the black heart

Most of these epic challenges are very basic and easy and don’t require much explanation.

To fly 20 meters with a chicken, grab the chicken and bring it to the spire. Jump off the tower and fly with the chickens to maximize your distance.

To catch the fish, you need to line up for a Team Rumble match and head to the Stealth Fortress.

Finding a fishing rod in a stealth fortress is quite difficult, so be sure to look for a fishing rod in a nearby area.

Elimination of Raptor, Zenith, and Blackheart requires explanation. The following details all three.

Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Black Heart

To complete this challenge, players will need to track and defeat these NPCs that span the entire map. It’s not very easy because all three have weapons, and you can easily get rid of you if you inadvertently engage them.

Raptor Raptor wears a yellow mask and can be placed around the crash site near Coral Castle. In addition, the Raptor carries a P90 SMG, so stay away from it.

The best bet for this encounter, and all other NPC encounters, is to engage from a safe distance using an assault rifle or sniper rifle.

Be prepared to build and shoot at the same time while fighting the Raptor.

Zenith Zenith wears a black mask and is located near the weather station near the Catty Corner. Zenith has an epix car, so stay away from it carelessly.

Climb one of the meteorological station buildings and engage him with a height advantage, making it easier to win the battle.

BlackheartBlackheart wears a black hoodie and eyepatch. He can be found around the Viking ship near Holly Hedge. Blackhearts are very aggressive and shoot at a glance.

Your best bet is to make a metal box and use it as a cover while fighting the Black Heart. When defeated, he drops a rare primal shotgun. Completing this challenge will give you a large amount of XP.

Legendary challenge

This week’s legendary challenge requires foraging 50 bouncing eggs around the island. You don’t have to deal with too many enemies this way, so whenever you want to collect these eggs, you should head to a team rumble match.

These eggs have not yet been generated in-game, so this guide will be updated later.

