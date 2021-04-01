The Bidens Infrastructure Plan includes billions to develop emerging technologies for military needs





Washington’s President Joe Biden’s infrastructure program, announced Wednesday, calls for $ 180 billion in new R & D spending on emerging technologies that are expected to define the coming decades and drive military innovation.

The US employment plan, which is expected to generate a total of $ 2 trillion in new spending over 10 years through the increase in corporate tax, risks the lack of federal investment in R & D causing the US to take over the position of the world’s top technological innovator to China. Addresses concerns that there are. Leading the world in technology is important to both our future economic competitiveness and national security, Bidens’ plans say.

If Congress accepts the proposal, the government will spend billions of dollars on emerging technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and microelectronics that will support the weapons system and help the Pentagon compete on the increasingly digitized battlefield. We will try to compete with China by introducing.

Investing $ 180 billion in federal and private sector R & D will be a major down payment for the future of innovation when federal R & D is the lowest percentage of GDP in decades. The defense of law firm DLA Piper told C4ISRNET. And when game-changing technology impacts so many sectors of the economy, this type of private investment in national security and the Pentagon certainly has ancillary benefits.

The plan requires a $ 50 billion investment in the National Science Foundation, and the Biden administration wants to set up a new technology bureau to build in collaboration with existing government-wide programs. The General Administration will focus on semiconductors, advanced computing, advanced energy technology, and biotechnology. This proposal is half of the $ 100 billion plan introduced by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) for a similar NSF technical bureau.

Biden is also calling for a $ 40 billion investment in laboratory upgrades across the country, including in-store facilities, computing capabilities, and networks. Part of the funding will be allocated to the entire federal R & D institution. Half of the money will be reserved for Historically Black Colleges and other minority service institutions. This is a central aspect of Bidens and we plan to offer new opportunities to the poorly serviced community. The US Department of Defense has also recently opened an excellent networking center at the University of California, Riverside, as part of a research and education program at the Historically Black Colleges and Minority Service Institutions.

Megan Lamberth, a research associate at the Center for a New American Security, said the White House program was reminiscent of federal public investment during the Cold War and led to the development of the Internet and other advanced technologies.

The plan itself focuses on what I consider to be the foundation of innovation in the United States. It affects our people, our infrastructure, and our investment, Lambert said.

Know all the coolest acronyms

Sign up for the C4ISRNET newsletter on future battlefield technologies.

(Please select a country) US StatesUnited KingdomAfghanistanAlbaniaAlgeriaAmerican SamoaAndorraAngolaAnguillaAntarcticaAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaArubaAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBangladeshBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBoliviaBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswanaBouvet IslandBrazilBritish Indian Ocean TerritoryBrunei DarussalamBulgariaBurkina FasoBurundiCambodiaCameroonCanadaCape VerdeCayman IslandsCentral Africa RepublicChadChileChinaChristmas IslandCocos (Keeling) IslandsColombiaComorosCongoCongo, TheCook IslandsCosta RicaCote D’ivoireCroatiaCubaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkDjiboutiDominicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEritreaEstoniaEthiopiaFalkland Islands Democratic Republic (Malvinas) Fellow IslandsFijiFijiFinlandFranceFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabonGambiaGeorgiaGermanyGhanaGibraltarGreeceGreenlandGrenadaGuadeloupeGuamGuatemalaGuineaGuinea-bissauGuyanaHaitiHeard Island and Mcdonald IslandsHol Y andIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJordanKazakhstanKenyaKiribatiKorea, the Democratic People’s Republic of ofKorea, Republic ofKuwaitKyrgyzstanLao People’s Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanonLesothoLiberiaLibyan Arab JamahiriyaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacaoMacedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic of ofMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaldivesMaliMaltaMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritaniaMauritiusMayotteMexicoMicronesia, the Federal ofMoldova, Republic ofMonacoMongoliaMontserratMoroccoMozambiqueMyanmarNamibiaNauruNepalNetherlandsNetherlands AntillesNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNiueNorfolk IslandNorthern Mariana IslandsNorwayOmanPakistanPalauPalestinian territory, OccupiedPanamaPapua new GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPitcairnPolandPortugalPuerto RicoQatarReunionRomaniaRussian Federation RwandaSaint HelenaSaint Kitts and NevisSaint LuciaSaint Pierre and MiquelonSaint Vincent and the Grenadines SamoaSan Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands SomaliaSouth AfricaSouth Georgia South Sandwich IslandsSpainSri LankaSudanSurinameSvalbard Jan MayenSwazilandSwedenSwitzerlandSyrian Arab RepublicTaiwan, ChinaTajikistanTanzania State, the United Republic of ofThailandTimor-lesteTogoTokelauTongaTrinidad and TobagoTunisiaTurkeyTurkmenistanTurks · Caicos IslandsTuvaluUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited the United States Minor Outlying IslandsUruguayUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuelaViet NamVirgin Islands, BritishVirgin islands, USWallis and FutunaWestern SaharaYemenZambiaZimbabwe

Apply

By giving us your email, you are opting in to the C4ISRNET Daily Briefs.

The Biden project seeks to address the semiconductor supply chain challenges facing the US government by spending $ 50 billion on manufacturing and research. Semiconductor manufacturing is primarily outside the United States, raising security concerns about the core technology of everything from smartphones to 5G networks to fighters. Biden’s proposal is consistent with a $ 50 billion investment in semiconductors from a bipartisan bill called the CHIPS Act, which was passed by the Pentagon bill last year.

Supply chain concerns have spurred Bidens’ $ 50 billion proposal to set up a new office in the Commerce Department to support domestic production of technology.

The plan includes $ 35 billion for breakthroughs in climate science and related technologies. As stormy weather affects some military operations and facilities, it is a region that has more impact on the military, and global warming is contributing to the power struggle in the Arctic. What’s more, the plan includes $ 15 billion for demonstration projects on many climate R & D priorities, including quantum computing, energy storage, and the separation of rare earth elements used in many defense systems. I am.

According to Lambert, there are many opportunities for government-industry cooperation. There is little industry opposition to tackling climate change-related issues, and I think it’s a really important issue for the general public. It’s a problem where people can get together.

If approved, the plan will fulfill more than half of the Bidens campaign’s promise to invest $ 300 billion in R & D over a four-year period. In recent months, U.S. officials have demanded broader federal spending on innovation, especially after the release of a National Security Commission report on artificial intelligence recommending billions of dollars in AI and microelectronics research. Is strengthening.

U.S. investment in basic R & D fell from nearly 2% of GDP in 1964 to just 0.7% in 2016, and the U.S. is not spending enough to take advantage of technological innovation. I warn the experts that.

The Biden administration has taken advantage of bipartisan concerns by including innovation and R & D in its infrastructure and employment packages to beat China, making the broader employment package more attractive. He said. The R & D part will remain competitive with future technologies and strengthen the United States’ ability to create jobs domestically.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos