Beoplay portal is Bang & Olufsen trying to get part of the gaming market





When it comes to headphones, especially in the field of gaming, the free use of RGB is well understood. Turning the script over, there are really few options for gorgeous headphones in the gaming arena.

Bang and Olufsen, also known as B & O, is trying to fill that gap. The company has just released the first wireless gaming headset. But it doesn’t look like all other gaming headphones. The headset retains the brand’s classy and luxurious look while providing high-quality audio.

These headphones can be purchased for $ 499, similar to the price of the Xbox itself. Whether by accident or not, these headphones are designed to connect to the Xbox ecosystem. Compatible with Series X, Series S, Xbox One, or PCs with an Xbox wireless adapter. However, of course, you can not only connect directly to your Xbox console, but also to other Bluetooth devices at the same time.

There are benefits to sudden pricing. Equipped with adaptive active noise canceling (ANC) and gaming audio mode. Audio mode is automatically activated when you connect to the console or PC via USB-C. The headphones also have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The audio input passes through the virtual boom arm, amplifying the voice while canceling background noise, allowing for a very clear conversation.

B & O apps make the gaming experience more futuristic than ever. You can use the gesture controls to change the EQ and voice optimization levels. Their “Own Voice” technology allows for better voice balance with the ANC feature. ANC has a 40mm driver that creates virtualized surround sound that supports Dolby Atmos.

Headphone battery life is advertised as 12 hours when connected to an Xbox console and a Bluetooth device with ANC, and 24 hours when connected to only one ANC-enabled Bluetooth device.

All of this technology is packed into an impressive and classy body that matches the design aesthetics of B & O. The ear cuffs are lined with memory foam and lambskin leather, and the headband is covered with bamboo fiber textiles. Similar to some touches of finely ground aluminum that create the base of the button. Best of all, the headset weighs a total of 282 grams and is a great travel companion.

The headset comes in three colors: navy, black anthracite, and gray mist. Beoplay Portal from the Microsoft Store allows you to enjoy an advanced gaming experience.

If these headphones are over budget, the similarly affordable and impressive 2021 Xbox gaming headset is a surefire alternative.

Yvette loves anime, especially Haikyu and Naruto. You’ll be happy to spend her life savings on sneakers and you won’t stop watching Grey’s Anatomy.

