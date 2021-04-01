With Samsung TV Plus, you can now watch free TV on your mobile phone





Samsung TV Plus is expanding globally, offering free TV streaming services to more devices and countries than ever before.

In 10 more regions, the new Samsung TV has gained support for Samsung TV Plus, adding India, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, India, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and more. This happened shortly after moving to Australia, Brazil and Mexico in late 2020, significantly increasing the number of countries where the service is available.

But perhaps the most notable change is that Samsung TV Plus has become mobile, allowing users to access the host of free TV channels on some Samsung Galaxy phones that are “running Android OOS or later.” is.

Mobile apps were technically released in the United States a few months ago, but only now in April in the United Kingdom, Germany, India and Canada.

“App users in France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Austria will also be able to enjoy the mobile Samsung TV Plus experience in the first half of 2021,” said Samsung. So no one in these countries has to wait long.

This service is limited to Samsung Galaxy phones, so you won’t be able to find it on older Android phones. And given that Samsung is competing with Apple in the field of smartphones, the iPhone certainly doesn’t make sense.

Samsung’s free TV streaming service has always occupy a strange position within Samsung’s Tizen operating system. The new Samsung TV comes with an app dedicated to this service, but Samsung TV Plus looks like a bookmark under the regular streaming app Doujin and can also scroll down from the TV’s home screen. ..

If you have a small number of subscriptions such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, etc., you may not have much access to free services that offer a small number of TV channels in most countries over 100. In major markets like the United States. And those who have Samsung Galaxy phone cash will be able to afford some streaming subs.

But for those who just want to see something without paywall barriers, the rise of free TV streaming services is good. Rakuten TV also offers a large number of free content and channels, along with a voluminous rental or purchase catalog that offers paywalls for recent movies and shows. Hisense has also tried the new Vidaa Free app on smart TVs, but Samsung’s service is more detailed than any other app, as it’s currently sucking videos from YouTube.

