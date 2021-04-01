2021 full moon dates including the April Pink Moon





When? July 24

August: Sturgeon month

North American tribes usually caught sturgeon during this time, but it is also called the Grain Moon because it is also the time when grain and corn were collected.

This full moon appears in the same moon as the Perseids meteor shower, which peaks on August 12th and 13th. This year, the Blue Moon (the third full moon in the season with four full moons) will also take place on August 22nd.

When? August 22

September: Harvest Moon

Harvest month is the name given to the first full moon that occurs on September 22, this year, closest to the autumn equinox.

Most of the crops were harvested before autumn in September, which shed light on the farmers so they could continue to work longer in the evening. Some tribes also called it Barley Moon, Full Corn Mooner or Fruit Moon.

When? September 21

October: Hunter’s month

The full moon in October has come to mean the ideal time for a hunting game that was fat by eating falling grain, as people had planned for the coming cold season in advance. This full moon is also known as the Travel Moon and the Dying Glass Moon.

When? October 20

November: Beaver Moon

Beavers usually start building winter dams around this time, leading to this full moon Monica. It is also known as Frost Moon, as winter frost has historically begun to sacrifice during this time.

In 2021, the Beaver Moon coincides with a partial lunar eclipse. This is also known as the Half Blood Moon.

When? November 19th

December: Cold Moon

It’s the name of this full moon because it’s long and dark at night and the grip in winter is tight. In the festive season, it is also called the month before Julian’s long night moon.

When? December 19th

Past full moon in 2021 January: Wolf Moon

The name of this full moon comes from the fact that the villagers heard a flock of wolves barking hungry during this time. Also known as the Old Moon, Ice Moon, and Snow Moon, the latter is usually associated with the full moon in February.

When? January 28

February: Snow Moon

The Snow Moon was named after the cold white one because it was historically the snowiest moon in the United States. It is also traditionally called the hanger moon because it was very difficult to hunt in snowy conditions.

When? February 27

March: Worm Moon

As the temperature rises, earthworm casts begin to appear and birds begin to find food. In addition, there are several other names such as Sap Moon, Crow Moon, and Crust Moon, and the name of Anglo-Saxon is the month of Lent.

Worm Moon graces our sky in the same month as the spring equinox that fell on March 20th this year.

This full moon is important because it is used to correct the date of Easter, which is the Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. This year’s Worm Moon is the first full moon to appear after the vernal equinox. In other words, Easter Sunday will be Sunday, April 4th, a week later.

When? March 28

Total solar eclipse

As the moon moves into the shadows of the Earth, a total lunar eclipse, also known as the “blood moon,” occurs. At lunar distance, this shadow looks like a bull’s eye in the center of the darts board.

The shadow of the umbrella slowly creeps across the satellite disc until it swallows it completely. You might think that the moon isn’t visible at this point, but it’s usually not. The Earth’s atmosphere acts like a lens, refracting or bending the red light of the Sun, and filling otherwise dark shadows. This turns the normal bright white hue of the moon into a dark blood orange.

Space fans will remember that the last total lunar eclipse graced our sky on January 21, 2019. In total, the sight of the celestial body, which was also a full moon and a supermoon, lasted 5 hours 11 minutes 33 seconds, with a maximum total peaking at 5. : 12:00 am.

