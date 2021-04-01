Beam telemetry to Google and Apple on Android and iOS, even if you tell them not to study The Register





Android and iOS phones will send telemetry to Google and Apple even if the user chooses not to send analytics data.

In a recently released research treatise entitled “Mobile Handset Privacy: Measuring the Data iOS and Android Send to Apple and Google” [PDF]Douglas Reese, chair of the Computer Systems Department of Computer Science and Statistics at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, documents how iPhone and Android devices call home, regardless of the owner’s wishes. I will.

According to Leith, Android and iOS phones share data about manufacturers and their salient features every 4.5 minutes on average.

“The phone’s IMEI, hardware serial number, SIM serial number and IMSI, mobile phone number, etc. are shared with Apple and Google,” the newspaper said. “Both iOS and Google Android send telemetry, even though the user has explicitly opted out.”

Both iOS and Google Android send telemetry even though the user has explicitly opted out

These submissions will occur even if the iOS Analytics & Improvements option is turned off and the Android Usage & Diagnostics option is turned off.

Such data may be considered personal information under privacy rules, depending on applicable law and whether it can be associated with an individual. It can also be used legally.

Of the two mobile operating systems, Android is said to be more talkative. According to Leith, “Google collects far more mobile phone data than Apple.”

Within 10 minutes of launching, the Google Pixel handset sent about 1MB of data to Google, compared to 42KB of data sent to Apple in a similar launch scenario. Also, if your phone is idle, the Pixel will send about 1MB every 12 hours. That’s about 20 times the 52KB that an idle iPhone sent in the same period.

The team estimates that Apple collects 5.8 GB of data every 12 hours, and Google estimates that it has an estimated customer base of 129 million Android users and 113 million iPhone users in the United States. Collect 1.3TB in the US alone.

But Google claims that the lease numbers are off by orders of magnitude.

Secret spy

Leith’s testing excluded data related to services selected by device users, such as data related to search, cloud storage, maps, and more. Instead, for sending data that is shared when no logged-in user is present, such as IMEI number, hardware serial number, SIM serial number, phone number, device ID (UDID, advertising ID, RDID, etc.), location, telemetry, cookies, etc. I focused on it. , Local IP address, device Wi-Fi MAC address, and nearby Wi-Fi MAC address.

This last category is noteworthy as it affects the privacy of others on the same network. As explained in the treatise, iOS shares additional data: Handset Bluetooth UniqueChipID, Secure Element ID (used for Apple Pay), and Wi-Wi- of nearby devices, especially other devices that use the same network gateway. FiMAC address.

New Proceedings: Why do you wonder why you exchange 260MB a month with Google via cellular data when your Android smartphone isn’t in use?read more

“When you enable mobile phone positioning, these MAC addresses are also tagged with GPS locations,” the paper said. “Only one device is needed to tag the MAC address of the home gateway with a GPS location, and then the location of all other devices reporting that MAC address to Apple will be revealed. be careful.”

Collecting such data does not necessarily constitute a privacy breach, but it can happen if it is linked to a particular individual.

This type of link occurs when a user logs in and uses Google Play or the iOS App Store to associate device data with personal information used for authentication and payment. It also happens every time the handset connects to the backend server and reveals its IP address. This can be used by the geoIP service to guess the user’s location.

“Many studies have shown that linked location data can be used to de-anonymize over time,” Reese said in his treatise.

But Google disagrees with the methodology Reese adopted to make his measurements.

“I’ve identified a flaw in the researcher’s methodology for measuring data volume and disagree with the treatise’s claim that Android devices share 20 times more data than the iPhone,” a spokeswoman for the company told The Register on Wednesday. Said in an email. “Our research shows that these findings are orders of magnitude higher, and we shared methodological concerns with researchers before they were published.”

These findings are orders of magnitude higher and shared methodological concerns with researchers prior to publication.

Google points out that Android supports far more mobile phone models than iOS, making data about the device more prominent in terms of network and operations. For example, you can optimize power consumption by collecting data about CPU load and apps that remain active on the screen.

Google’s view is that leasing research is basically just an overview of how smartphones work.

“Modern cars regularly send basic data about auto parts, their safety status, and service schedules to car makers, and mobile phones work in a very similar way,” a spokeswoman for the company said. .. “This report details communications that help ensure that your iOS or Android software is up-to-date, that the service is working as intended, and that your phone is running safely and efficiently.”

Google also has plausible fine print legitimacy. Leith includes the text in Google’s analytics options menu: “Turning off this feature doesn’t affect the ability of your device to send information needed for critical services such as system updates and security.” It states that there is. However, Leith claims that this “essential” data is extensive and exceeds reasonable user expectations.

As for Apple, a company that declares “what happened on the iPhone stays on the iPhone” on the sign and “data. Your choice” on the website may want to explain telemetry against permission. not. Still, the iPhone maker didn’t respond to requests for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos