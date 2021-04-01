Dacia Duster chases the space-borne Tesla Roadster, never catches it





Here’s a simple reminder in case you forget that there’s a real car roaming the open spaces of our solar system: Mask’s own midnight cherry blossom Tesla Roadster is (probably) still there, Currently 141.4 million miles (according to the 225.5 million km tracking website Whereisroadster). Actually sending a car into space must have been the crazyest thing humans have ever tried (and succeeded) since the start of space exploration efforts. The launch, which is the advertising stunt itself, actually helped prove the power of the Falcon Heavy rocket that made its virgin flight (and landing) in February 2018.

This feat is so crazy that it probably won’t be tried again. At least when it comes to this kind of stunts and exploits, there’s nothing in the real world that prevents people from imagining that they can rival the insane genius of the mask.

And if someone sends another car into space, it’s probably not a Romanian Dacia. But this didn’t stop the company from announcing the arrival of the Duster (with “a”) space venture on April 1, a newly built one led by someone named Noel Armstrong, a brand new man in the car scene. Launch into space for Duster-based SUVs.

“Going to space is a dream for many, but we want to show you that you can go a long way and make it happen. The rugged and rugged Dacia Duster is a serious new height today. “We will start by sending it to,” Noel was reported to have said that an ordinary rocket had put the vehicle in orbit.

The April 1st joke, too obvious, is fun enough to see, given that it comes from a brand based in a country that has few car-making pedigrees and is virtually non-existent (like SpaceX). Check out the video below for actions) Program.

