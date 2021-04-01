PIT’s new xBridge Innovation Center creates an environment for collaboration and experimentation





The new xBridge Innovation Center at Pittsburgh Airport is designed to support the evolution of the industry and inspire creative solutions to address industry challenges.

A member of the FTE Innovation & Startup Hub, Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) has recently launched a new innovation called xBridge designed to support the evolution of the industry and inspire creative solutions to address industry challenges. We have opened a center. Katherine Karorick, Senior Vice President of Information Technology at PIT, who leads the xBridge initiative, told FTE about the airport’s ambitions to leverage the large ecosystem of travel technology partners to drive industry recovery.

Physical Signs of PIT’s Innovative Spirit Catherine Caloric, Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Pittsburgh International Airport, said:

The 10,000-square-foot facility at Airport Concourse B consists of bespoke innovation spaces, maker spaces, open-design studios, and mockups of various parts of the airport such as concessions and arrivals. range. The focus of the center is xGate, a functional boarding gate that acts as a working lab for testing concepts to improve air travel. Karolick tells FTE that xGate will be able to simulate the actual active gate and retention area. You can also test your innovation on pilot flights arriving with your airline partner.

The idea behind the Innovation Center was born before the COVID-19 crisis, but as the airport continued to focus on more urgent priorities such as safety and biosecurity efforts while reducing operating costs. The opening of the center was delayed due to the pandemic. However, the airport recognized the need to obtain innovative solutions quickly and effectively, and by November 2020, the Innovation Center had opened its doors.

We have always been powerful innovators, starting to look at technology and innovation and recognizing that we are at a stage where we need a dedicated space. When a pandemic occurs, we focus on technologies to solve new biosecurity issues and a much stronger impetus for cost-effective solutions due to the economic impact of the pandemic. I had to get started. Innovation happens without space, which adds elements of collaboration, ideas, and testing.

Pittsburgh’s technology community bringing AI, ML and robotics to the airport

Working with other companies in the Pittsburgh technical community is an important part of the xBridge strategy. We were fortunate to be in Pittsburgh where we could harness our talents, Karorick shares. There are Carnegie Mellon University and many other universities, as well as many start-ups in the areas of artificial intelligence, robotics and autonomous technology.

The airport recently launched a new partnership with Carnegie Mellon University, using advanced technology to improve the efficiency of toilet cleaning. The purpose of the trial is to use artificial intelligence (AI) to calculate smarter cleaning schedules in real time. Artificial intelligence (AI) takes into account when and where the flight arrives and the number of people using the toilet based on a beam that counts the number of people approaching. , And finally, a sensor that warns staff when soap needs to be replenished and debris needs to be emptied.

Many domestic tech companies, such as Zensors and Carnegie Roboticsand RE2, are already participating in Pittsburgh’s new innovation center.

The airport has been working with FTE startup hub member Zensors since 2019, when startups developed and deployed cameras around security checkpoints that use AI systems to calculate latency in real time. Based on this momentum, the partnership will continue to seek to use AI to improve the passenger experience.

Last year, PIT became the first airport in the United States to partner with Carnegie Robotics to deploy an autonomous robot floor scrubber with ultraviolet (UV) light. Currently, four self-driving scrubbers are used at the airport, and since the partnership began, the company has been able to further design scrubbers with stronger UVs and improve disinfection levels. Pittsburgh Airport is also working with RE2 to develop robotics technology that will enable the human workforce to work safely and effectively.

Meanwhile, Fortune 100 company Honeywell also chose xBridge as a place to test and develop its products. The company uses xBridge to create live dashboards that measure air quality. This helps airport staff identify and fix problems in real time. A network of sensors connected to the dashboard is integrated into the existing system at the airport to provide real-time updates on air quality, allowing facility staff to quickly identify and fix critical building issues. Helps reduce the spread of airborne infections such as COVID-19. .. Based on the recent success of the pilot system, PIT aims to extend the technology throughout the airport.

Karolick shares that more partnership commitments are underway as companies are ready to do a proof of concept to pilot a project and need a real environment to do so. I am. The best innovations include start-ups, medium-sized technologies, big tech, and universities. That’s what Pittsburgh has, and xBridge leverages the talent of the region. Having an ecosystem in the Innovation Center is very important for our partners.

The truly uniqueness of the xBridge concept is that it enables Pittsburgh Airport to work with these companies to develop cutting-edge solutions that address current industry challenges and to be at the forefront of industry recovery. That is. He was looking at ways to improve public health, including through partnerships with Honeywell, Carnegie Mellon University, and other Pittsburgh start-ups. Together, she concludes, we can really speed up recovery.

