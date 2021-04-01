Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU is encrypted despite the “unbreakable” hashrate limiter





Despite Nvidia’s best efforts to prevent the GeForce RTX 3060 budget-friendly ray tracing graphics card from being used for cryptocurrency mining, miners have found some ways to circumvent the precautions. ..

The latest example of this is a mining rig posted on the Korean tech forum Quasar Zone, which mines Etherium using seven elusive GPUs.

The rig is created using a dummy HDMI plug and PCIe riser, bypassing the hash rate limiter by connecting the card directly to the PCIe slot. There isn’t much information about the actual setup from the creator of this rig, but he said the system only works on a single motherboard.

The rig is unlocked on all seven of the RTX 3060, mined at full capacity using about 1020 W of power, and clearly generates about $ 32 per day, including estimated power costs. I will. WCCFTech has found that the miner could be a break-even point even for his investment in about 105 days.

This is calculated against the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX3060 Twin Edge OC 12GB manufacturer’s retail price ($ 479.99 per GPU).

Unwelcome, not surprising

When the RTX 3060 was announced, Nvidia included a hashrate limiter on the card designed to prevent effective Ethereum mining through a “safe handshake between the driver, RTX 3060 silicon, and BIOS”. Said that At the time, my eyebrows were rising as to how hard this feature was to crack.

Sure enough, it didn’t take long for the various ways to remove this limiter to appear. A BIOS mod has been created and the above dummy HDMI is used to bypass the built-in security. By the way, even Nvidia was involved when accidentally releasing a driver that removed its own mining protection.

Nvidia’s GeForce 470.05 Beta driver allows users to mine Ethereum at maximum hash rate without having to change the driver altogether or mess with the BIOS. This driver was quickly removed, but its very existence proved enough that the limiter could be removed by software.

In the months since the cards were first launched on the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090, it was very difficult to find an inventory of these cards. This is a lot of responsibility for miners buying multiple cards using bots to create elaborate crypto mining settings, and there is very little inventory available to real gamers.

Given the low price of the RTX 3060, this is unfortunately a highly desirable choice for the mining community, as hash rate limiters have proven to be only a minor inconvenience. Expect something to come to an end, or be destined for an ongoing game GPU shortage.

