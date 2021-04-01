Google’s ad changes drive big brands to revolutionize their data strategy





Bacardi conducted a test last October to see if a campaign to promote Bombay Sapphire in the UK could boost sales and brand support. In the process, it helps consumers answer a wide range of questions about the long-term fate of digital marketing as a targeting method for advertising. shift.

The campaign will earn anonymous IDs for 10,000 people who have visited gin-branded distilleries and websites, and offer offers such as promotional emails and Instagram ads that promise early access to drink recipes and new products. Sent.

As a result, we got a click rate. This shows how often ad exposure leads to clicks, and previously relied on common but now endangered targeting methods, such as using data from third-party sources. It’s about 9% higher than the campaign. The new campaign is also cost-effective by 14% when measured by cost-per-click metrics.

According to Bacardi, these and other promising signs are confident in their ability to build a brand and sell their products even after Google loses access to the individual ad tracking and targeting technologies it plans to oppose next year. Is said to have.

Over a year ago, the tech giant unveiled plans to eliminate third-party cookies on Chrome browsers in favor of a more privacy-compliant approach, and in March, an alternative to enable personalized ad targeting. Said not to provide or use. Cookies, which are files in browsers that carry information about an individual’s online behavior, have become an important tool for marketers seeking to place the right digital ads in front of the right people.

“We are building a cookie-free future, but we really don’t know what that future is.”

Sebastian Hernoux, US Managing Director of Data and Technology Transformation at OMD

Apple also announced plans that could make it difficult for mobile apps to collect data that would help advertisers send targeted digital ads.

This change has brought a big change to Madison Avenue, where brands can, for example, send shoe ads to people who have previously viewed shoes online, and a new way to collect and use them first. By investing in Alphabet Inc. You can reduce your reliance on Google. -Party data.

Sebastian Mikozzi, Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation at Bacardi, needs to hold and own more consumer data on his own, Google and Apple gatekeepers and borrowing data from others. It states that it will be less dependent on. This requires us to consider new datasets.

Sebastian Hernoux, U.S. Managing Director of Data and Technology Transformation at Media Agency OMD, said the shift also requires advertisers to make changes without much visibility into how digital ads work without cookies. .. We are building a cookie-free future, but without really knowing what that future is, he said.

Brands for consumers: get to know each other

To replace individual ad targeting, Google says it will build tools that can target large numbers of people with common characteristics when advertisers send ads outside Google’s walls. Within Google properties such as YouTube and Gmail, marketers may be able to apply their data to targeted individuals.

Other technology and data companies are working on tools that help advertisers target non-Google individuals without relying on cookies. For example, the advertising technology company Trade Desk Inc. is looking for publishers and other companies to offer a unified ID.

With this change, marketers are now investigating everything from trying to get customer information to managing the data they collect.

Stacy Greer, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of The Clorox.Photo: Clorox

In a March announcement by Google, Clorox Co responded in part to changes in consumer attitudes towards privacy. Reaffirmed the importance of investing in its own data, said Stacey Grier, Clorox Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer.

Greer said he was working to bring people to our website so that they could share and share their data. It helps you understand how you can build better and more fruitful relationships with them when cookies disappear.

In 2019, Clorox announced plans to obtain information on about 100 million people by 2025. The data includes browsing behavior of consumers visiting the company’s website and contact information for people who subscribe to loyalty programs and newsletters. For example, the Ranchology program for Hidden Valley Ranch foods requires consumers to provide an email address to receive recipe ideas. Marketers have been collecting such information for a long time, but changing circumstances add new urgency to their efforts.

Ranchology has improved the return on investment in the brand, Greer said.

But passing through third-party cookies is not easy, she said. This is especially true for packaged merchandise companies, for example, where retailers do not have enough consumer data to flood their purchase and browsing information.

It’s a difficult road, especially for advertisers who haven’t had direct access, Greer said.

Tech stack shuffle

She said Clorox is shuffling its technology partners and systems in light of the move to its own data and the need to be able to send more personalized and creative marketing content to consumers.

Greer said the company is migrating from a data management platform primarily used for audience data from third parties and has launched a system that can capture and process data collected from its programs and properties. This may include information about what consumers do when they visit their e-commerce site.

Other brands are doing the same.

General Motors’ Cadillac said it is moving to work with technology vendors to help match its own data with other resources, such as publicly available car purchase data.

The company works closely with digital marketing agency Merkle and advertising technology company VideoAmp, and has a so-called clean room feature that allows you to share your data with other companies’ data in a privacy-friendly manner. Cadillac chief. This information is intended to help companies, for example, know who is in the automotive market and what media they might consume.

This is part of a major effort and may not immediately match the accuracy cookie enabled.

What we were looking for was beginning to reach this wonderful place. How can we connect everything anonymously? But we were able to understand who people are, and Mr. Grady mentioned how digital marketing operates with cookies.

Marketers will soon need to adjust not only how to reach the right consumers, but also how to measure results, she said.

When Cadillac sends a digital ad to a consumer, for example, if you think you’re interested in buying a car, a row of anonymized data that shows what the individual did after seeing the ad. Is displayed. Companies and their agencies use that information to fine-tune complex data models and ultimately redefine the types of consumers they target or use to resonate with consumer groups. May be fine-tuned.

If Google implements the change, Cadillac will not be able to view rows of data. Instead, the company expects to rely on Google for broader reporting on campaign results. She said it would be more anonymized and at an overall level.

That is, despite the latest approach to using data, the industry has had less insight into the placement of ads that motivated consumers to buy products, as in the pre-cookie past. It may work.

The best way to think about it is the Wanamaker’s conundrum, Grady said, citing traditional television and print advertising sayings. I know 50% of my advertising work. I don’t know just 50.

Write to Alexandra Bruell at [email protected]

