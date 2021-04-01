Experts say the next economic battle between the United States and China will take place over climate change





U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (R), is Yang Jiechi (2nd L), Secretary-General of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, and a foreigner from China. Speaking face-to-face with Wang Yi (L) Minister at the opening ceremony of the US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Antony, Alaska, on March 18, 2021.

Frederick J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

The world’s leading economies, which have long been worried about trade, technology and capital markets, are turning their attention to climate change as the next path to commercial advantage.

According to BNEF data, China spent nearly 2: 1 on energy conversion-related investments between 2010 and 2020, Bank of America’s ESG research team emphasized in a report last month.

Analysts at BofA mentioned pressure points such as “supply chain advantages, domestic-focused manufacturing policies, human rights laws, and carbon-related trade tariffs.”

BofA’s Managing Director of Research Heim Israel said the “climate war” between Washington and Beijing will be a technology war and a trade war as climate change becomes a major economic and political theme in the coming decades. Said it would follow.

“It’s not just about saving the planet. We believe that climate strategy provides a path to world hegemony. More is at stake here. The economic impact of climate is $ 69 trillion this century. It could reach, and energy conversion investments need to rise up to $ 4. $ 1 trillion a year. “

“Energy independence and supply chain management are at stake, and geopolitical balance of power is also associated with peak oil in 2030.”

Israel told CNBC that the United States would consider enacting legislation, innovation and capital flows for renewables such as wind, solar, batteries and hydrogen.

“We are also seeing an increase in electric vehicles. Remember that today, 50% of all oil in the world is allocated to the transportation market, and vehicles make up the majority. Therefore, EVs and EVs. Anyone who controls the technology will definitely have a big advantage in technology. ”

Tensions between the United States and China continue under President Joe Biden’s administration, and last month US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a brief discussion with a Chinese delegation in Alaska.

Harry Broadman, Managing Director and Chair of Berkeley Research Group’s Emerging Markets and CFIUS Practices, told CNBC last week its ability to develop, implement and sell products that advance the climate agenda without negatively impacting the labor market. Said to shape the economy. Landscape for the next few years.

“As long as people believe that there is a market for such technology and how cheap it is, whether it destroys or creates jobs does not necessarily have to destroy ongoing jobs. Driving is essential and I think the race has already begun. “

Prior to the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Cornwall, England in June, Broadman, a former Assistant to the Office of the United States Trade Representative under the Bill Clinton administration, said that groups in major economies had R & D and sovereignty. Said that it needs to be significantly evolved. -Science and technology cooperation with sovereigns to compete with China.

“R & D 7”

Brodmann promotes the inclusion of “R & D 7” on the G7 agenda, as well as other working groups across members on globally important issues. Its purpose is to reform the structure underlying the negotiation and implementation of international science and technology agreements between G7 countries. These agreements will also form an independent organization whose mission is to ensure that R & D collaboration within the G7 is strengthened and readjusted.

“We’re doing really well between democracies that are cooperating in investment and trade, but we’ve done a very poor job in R & D, and this is China’s frankly huge competition. Yes, it’s a potentially huge economic and perhaps geopolitical threat, “he said.

China has promised zero net carbon emissions by 2060, which is about two-thirds of c. According to a recent Goldman Sachs stock survey report, 48% of global emissions from countries that have made a net zero pledge.

However, this can be a difficult order, as China is the most polluted country on the planet. The country accounts for about 30% of the world’s CO2 emissions, more than double that of the United States, and by the Climate Action Tracker, it is “very inadequate” under the principle of “fair share” in the fight against climate change. It is evaluated as.

Goldman analysts, led by Equity Business Unit Leader Michele de la Vina, pave the way for net zero by sector and technology, with $ 16 trillion in clean technology infrastructure investment that China needs to undertake by 2060. Was presented.

In summary, they have the potential to create 40 million net new jobs, drive economic growth, and are based on three interconnected scalable technologies: electrification, green hydrogen, and carbon recovery. I predicted.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China’s R & D spending increased 10.3% to reach RMB2.44 trillion ($ 378 billion) in 2020, surpassing that of the United States.

“China-centered orbit”

Meanwhile, Europe has eight of the ten largest “clean technology” companies in the world, and BofA analysts predict that clean technology capacity could quadruple worldwide by 2030. I am. Investors are also showing growing interest in companies that are considered pioneers in the energy transition from electric vehicles to clean energy.

When China realized that it was “gradually eliminating” access to technology from the United States and other G7 countries, Brodmann continued to separate standards, “China-centric orbit” and “G7-centric.” Proposed to create a “orbit of”. “It would be unsustainable.

“From a purely economic point of view, there can only be one type of standard in the world. Economies of scale are so powerful that if the two standards coexist, someone will lose money. “I will.” He explained.

“That’s why I think anyone who wins the race will be at the top. The race has begun and the G7 isn’t pursuing this through collective action. That’s what they have to do. The climate is very This is a serious case. Point. “

