



As rumors spread about the potential of the rugged Apple Watch, Casio has announced the first G-Shock rugged smartwatch to use Google’s Wear OS platform. Part of Casio’s rugged G-Squad Pro lineup, the GSW-H1000 has many sporting features and is also the first G-Shock watch with a color display.

As you would expect from a G-Shock watch, the GSW-H1000 has a rugged look with a titanium back for added durability. It is underpinned by actual toughness, including impact resistance and water resistance up to a depth of 200 meters. In addition to Android Wear OS, the new feature is a dual-layer display with an always-on LCD screen for time display combined with a color LCD screen that can display maps, notifications, sensor data, and other information. Casio is already using Wear OS in its Pro Trek smartwatch lineup, but this is the first G-Shock watch.

Casio announces the first G-Shock smartwatch with Wear OS

The watch also has a built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor, compass orientation, altitude, barometric pressure and other sensors. It also includes 24 indoor training options and Casio’s app for 15 activities, including running, road bikes, swimming, or more extreme sports such as surfing and snowboarding. Wear OS platforms, on the other hand, give you access to smartphone notifications, numerous apps, and the Google Assistant. One of the major drawbacks is the 1.5-day battery life on a color display, but one month in “multi-clock mode”.

The Casio G-Squad Pro GSW-H1000 is available in red, black and blue colors and costs $ 700 in the US and $ 600 in the UK. It has not yet been posted on the US G-SHOCK website, but will arrive in mid-May. However, you can find it on the UK site and request notification on arrival.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos