This is what the iPhone 13 notch looks like





After many rumors that Apple’s next iPhone 13 will feature a smaller notch, a suspicious image of the iPhone 13’s front glass will appear, first seeing the new front design of Apple’s next-generation smartphone.

The Greek repair company iRepair has provided MacRumors with a photo disguised as the front glass panel of the “iPhone 13” model, with three display sizes of 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, which are the same as the iPhone 12 lineup.

The notch on each iPhone is visibly smaller as a result of the earpiece speaker being moved to the upper bezel. This was the first rumored design choice for the iPhone 12 last year, but it didn’t happen in the end.

Many sources have previously claimed that the Face ID component will be more compact and have a smaller notch on the iPhone 13. According to a report from the Japanese site MacOtakara, quoting sources in the Chinese supply chain, the TrueDepth camera array on the iPhone 13 is “narrowed” as the receiver at the top of the display moves to the edge of the case. The notch becomes thinner. DigiTimes, like last month, claimed that the iPhone 13 has a Face ID system that has been redesigned to reduce the notch at the top of the screen.

The original notch on the 2017 iPhone X The notch design hasn’t changed since its debut on the iPhone X in 2017. After shrinking the notch this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple plans to switch to a hole-punch display, at least some 2022 similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 and other recent Android smartphones. Following the design of the “iPhone” model, 2023 will be followed by the “iPhone” with a true full-screen design without notches or holes.

Apple plans to announce the “iPhone 13” lineup on regular September smartphones. The new model will include a faster A-series processor, a 120Hz ProMotion display, Qualcomm’s improved 5G modem, and camera improvements.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos