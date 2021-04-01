Kenya will be the second African country to launch 5G Quartz Africa





Mobile network operator Safaricom has launched a 5G network in Kenya, making it the second country to deploy this technology in Africa. The company has started operations in four towns and plans to expand to nine towns next year.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa described last week’s launch as a major milestone in the country. The telco is implementing the project using the technology of the Finnish company Nokia and the Chinese company Huawei.

MTN and Vodacom launched 5G in South Africa last year. Telecommunications companies in five other African countries, Gabon, Lesotho, Nigeria, Uganda, Egypt and Morocco, are conducting internal 5G testing, which means they are not yet in general use.

New developments have led Kenyans to adopt 5G early in Africa, but questions remain about investor and market readiness for technology-intensive use across the African continent. As a result, the proliferation of 5G in the region is promising, but potentially distant.

5th generation standard

5G is the 5th generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks. It offers up to 100 times the data speed of 4G and lower latency (delay of data transfer and its actual transfer instructions). It can also support up to 1 million connected devices per square kilometer, compared to up to 100,000 for 4G.

The introduction of Safaricom’s technology in Kenya is an important step in Africa’s 5G journey, and the 2019 GSMA on 5G in sub-Saharan Africa by GSMA, the leading organization of mobile network operators around the world. Kenechi Okeleke, lead author of the report, said. He tells Quartz that the move will draw a lot of attention to the potential of 5G in the region and the benefits it brings to society.

Okeleke, director of the GSMA Research Division at GSMA Intelligence, said the initial focus will be on how 5G will enhance Safaricom’s broadband connectivity. However, given the company’s track record in technological innovation, he adds, many observers are keeping an eye on new use cases that Safaricom may develop to meet Africa’s unique challenges and customer needs. ..

Fiber optic-like connectivity

5G acceleration brings fiber optic-like connections to homesa broadband connections that can reach speeds of up to 940 Mbit / s. This will revolutionize African businesses and schools that do not have access to the fiber optic Internet, especially in the post-Covid-19 world where work, learning and entertainment activities are becoming more and more online.

This technology enables new and existing technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, and the internet-based interconnection of computing devices embedded in everyday objects transforms business processes, productivity and efficiency. Okeleke says it can help improve. He adds that this has the potential to create innovative solutions, especially in the mining and oil and gas mining sectors, supporting the continent’s financial services and logistics sectors.

Low permeability

Currently, only 3% of the world’s mobile connections use 5G (Asia leads, 5% of mobile connections use 5G). However, the GSMA Intelligence estimates that 5G is likely to cover one-third of the world’s population by 2025.

It will take some time for Africa to catch up. Currently, about 51% of African mobile connections are 3G, and GSMA Intelligence believes that by 2025, 5G connections will account for only 3% of all African mobile connections and will continue to dominate. I am. South Africa’s 5G connections account for less than one. % Current.

Investors and markets and preparation

Despite the expected growth and excitement of 5G potential in Africa, there are concerns about investor and market readiness for this technology. According to Okeleke, investment spending on 5G is very high for mobile networks. Phones that can connect to 5G are also very expensive for consumers. The average selling price of 5G phones in the United States last year was $ 730.

5G capture can also be slow, as 4G is sufficient to meet the data needs of people who use it on a daily basis. AI and VR are the most powerful use cases due to the speed and low latency that 5G offers and are not yet common on the continent.

Still, Okeleke expects the need for 5G to grow rapidly. As these things become more common in the region, there is likely to be strong demand for 5G services, as well as strong demand for 2G services in the early 2000s, Okeleke said. And it is the demand for 5G services that improves the economics of investing in 5G networks.

