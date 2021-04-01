SkyQ has been significantly upgraded. The new features are:





Sky is rolling out updates for both SkyQ and its SkyGo mobile app, bringing in a number of new features, including Disney Plus voice integration.

This update, which has already been pushed to users, is primarily focused on improving accessibility, including voice search and visual UI tweaks. The improvements in how DisneyPlus fits into SkyQ are particularly striking, making it easier than ever to find content from its services.

The Sky Q box will be updated to allow you to search the entire Disney + content catalog by text or voice. So you don’t have to spend too much time looking for the next episode of The Falcon & Winter Soldier. Also, similar to the Netflix integration that arrived in previous updates, Disney Plus content results will now appear in search results alongside other Sky content, allowing you to show your show without having to open another app with a single click. You can go to the page of.

But Disney Plus integration is far from the only upgrade to SkyQ. Other reviews have been made as follows:

Sky has also revamped the SkyGo app. We now offer a “Continue Watching” rail, making it easier to resume the show from where it was paused. The company also introduced “Sky Channels” and “Browse by Category” rails.

Plus, if you’re using one of the best iPhones or devices like the iPad Air (2020), you’ll be amazed at the speed at which you can access the show with SkyGo widgets, each handy on iOS 14 and iPad OS 14. Can be realized. Widgets also allow you to resume where you left off without having to scroll through the heap of content.

Renewal of accessibility

The voice guidance has been reviewed to make it easier to use and access. The era of cumbersome TV menus is over. With improved voice features, you can now skip Sky Q TV guides, navigate the show center, and access on-screen messages. Overall, this update brings remarkable improvements to the visually impaired.

Improved voice guidance is paired with voice search and current SkyQ accessibility features, including the British Sign Language Zone (BSL Zone). This will provide on-demand content to the Deaf community.

Voice guidance is activated by saying “Voice guidance on” to the Sky Q voice remote control. The voice remote control announces a voice description of what is being viewed on the screen.

