Minerva Intelligence announces that tech entrepreneur Jason Petralia will join the board of directors, closing a recent private placement





Vancouver, British Columbia, April 1, 2021 / CNW /-Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) (“Minerva” or “Company”) today has appointed high-tech entrepreneur Jason Petralia to its board of directors. Was announced. the company. Petralia helped Minerva spearhead new initiatives to extend the powerful artificial intelligence (AI) tools built for mining, exploration, and climate impact analysis to other domains such as finance and healthcare. I will. Petralia will replace long-time board member Kevin Thomas on April 1.

“We thank Kevin for his significant contributions to Minerva and welcome Jason. Jason’s combination of talent and experience is a combination of Jason’s commerce in the search for a new vertical market that can leverage cognitive AI. It’s valuable for the perspective, “says Minerva Intelligence. “Our unique technology amplifies human intelligence, and the solutions we have developed have proven to be of great value to our clients in economic geology and climate change analysis, but our platform. Offers a wide range of industry-agnostic tools. With Jason’s resources and experience, we can quickly and efficiently determine the best use cases for future technology platforms. ”

Jason is a leader, investor and advisor in innovation and covers a variety of areas including consumer healthcare, fitness, retail, games, games, start-ups, software, education, medical equipment, ease of use, analytics and productivity. Has pioneered multiple product initiatives at. From Fortune 500 companies to start-ups, including entertainment. Recently, Jason was the SVP of content for Skillz, Inc (NYSE: SKLZ).

“I am humble and excited to join Minerva’s board of directors and look forward to working closely with leadership to ensure Minerva’s expansion,” Petralia said.

In addition, Minerva has announced the end of a non-mediated private placement of 1,200,000 units at a price of $ 0.15 per unit for a total revenue of $ 180,000. Each unit consists of one share of the company’s common stock and one share of the company’s common stock purchase warrant. Each warrant can be exercised at a price of $ 0.20 per share for 24 months from the end of the offer. Tillman and Jason Petralia were important participants in this offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy securities in the United States. Securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (“US Securities Act”) or the State Securities Act. It may not be offered or sold in the United States or to Americans. Registered under US securities law and the securities law of the applicable state, or exemptions from such registration are available.

About Minerva Intelligence

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with a subsidiary in Darmstadt, Germany. Their unique evidence-based decision-making software brings the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries that rely on inference from complex technical and scientific data.

Minerva’s applications are currently focused on geoscience-related domains, including natural disasters and mineral exploration, but these technologies are being applied to a variety of industries and domains.

Minerva’s common stock is currently listed on the TSX Venture (Symbol MVAI).

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.minervaintelligence.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or offer to purchase, and in jurisdictions where such offer, solicitation, or sale is illegal prior to securities-based registration or qualification. There is no sale of securities. Laws of such jurisdiction. Securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act of 1933) or the Securities Act of the State, are no longer registered, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or in the United States. For “American” accounts or interests, such terms are defined in Regulation S under US Securities Act, unless such registration exemptions are available.

Precautions regarding forward-looking statements

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain information that may be considered “forward-looking information.” Information about future prospects is generally future, such as “may,” “do,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “continue.” It can be identified using outlook terms. “Plan” or similar term. All information in this release is forward-looking information with various risks and uncertainties, except for historical facts, including but not limited to the availability of funding to us. We believe that the expectations contained in these forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, but such expectations do not guarantee future performance and may result in actual results or. Progress can differ materially from forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on several key factors and assumptions. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information include changes in project parameters due to continued refinement of the plan, future metal prices, and capital and financing under acceptable conditions. Includes availability, general economic, market or business conditions, and regulatory changes. , Delayed receipt of approval, and other risks detailed in this document, and other risks described from time to time in our filings with Canadian securities regulators. Mine exploration and development is inherently a risky business. Therefore, actual events can differ materially from those predicted by forward-looking information. For more information on the risks and challenges of our company and our business, investors should review our ongoing disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Readers should be careful not to overly rely on information about future prospects. We undertake no commitment to update forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities law.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not endorsed or denied the content of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory service providers (the term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policy) are responsible for the validity or accuracy of this press release.

More Information: Dan Vroon, Business Development Manager, +1 (604) 620-1051, [email protected]Virtus Advisory Group, Investor Relations, +1 (416) 644-5081, [email protected]

