Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel





Intel and AMD, which are mostly duopoly with x86 CPUs for PCs and servers, have changed the way investors treat them over the last three years.

Meanwhile, Intel’s share price rose nearly 25%, but fell below Nasdaq’s 85% rise. Manufacturing problems, chip shortages, loss of market share, and the sudden resignation of the CEO in 2018 all put pressure on inventory.

Meanwhile, AMD’s share price soared nearly 670% as it benefited from Intel’s failure. Manufacture smaller, more cost-effective chips than Intel, don’t suffer from chip shortages, compete with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) on gaming GPUs, and become a long-term roadmap under a visionary CEO I stuck.

However, past performance never guarantees future profits, so both chip makers need to be revisited to see if AMD is still superior.

Key differences between Intel and AMD

Last year, Intel generated 56% of its revenue from PC-centric chips. 36% of revenue came from data center chips and the remaining 8% from other types of chips (IoT (Internet of Things) chips, programmable chips, computer vision chips, memory chips, etc.).

Intel agreed to sell most of its memory chip business to SK Hynix last October, complementing CPUs and developing discrete GPUs that compete with NVIDIA and AMD. However, Intel’s core business still relies primarily on selling x86 CPUs for PCs and data centers.

Intel uses an in-house foundry to manufacture its own chips. However, Intel foundries have recently fallen behind the world’s largest third-party foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), in the “process competition” to create smaller chips. These mistakes clogged Intel’s foundries and caused the latest CPU shortages.

AMD, which outsources CPU and GPU manufacturing to TSMC rather than in-house, did not suffer from a shortage. As a result, AMD’s share of the global x86 CPU market doubled from 18.1% to 39.4% in the first quarter of 2017-2021, and Intel’s market share plummeted from 81.9% to 60.5%, according to PassMark Software. did.

Last year, AMD generated nearly two-thirds of its revenue from the computing and graphics segment, which sells Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs. The remaining revenue comes from the EESC (enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom) business, which mainly sells custom chips for game consoles (including Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox series consoles) and Epyc CPUs for data centers. was.

Which chip makers are growing faster?

Based on these facts, it’s easy to see why AMD has grown with faster clips than Intel over the last three years.

AMD’s growth slowed in 2019, primarily due to sluggish game console sales. However, with the launch of the new Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU in 2020, that growth has accelerated again. Meanwhile, Intel’s continued chip shortage has continued to create a tailwind for both PC and data center businesses.

Intel’s overall revenue growth appears to be stable initially, but data center chip sales declined year-over-year in the second half of 2020. This partially offset the increase in PC CPU sales during the pandemic.

Intel recently outsourced some chip production to TSMC to solve the ongoing shortage, but has no plans to launch the next-generation 7nm chip until 2023. AMD will launch the first 7nm CPU in 2019 and may launch it. The first 5nm chip in 2022.

Profitability and valuation

After former Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned in 2018, CFO Bob Swan took the lead, focusing primarily on cost savings and stock repurchases rather than solving Intel’s R & D problems. did.

Meanwhile, AMD continued its explosive revenue growth without resorting to buybacks or cost-cutting measures. Instead, most of the cash was reinvested in the development of new chips.

EPS growth rate (YOY)

2018

2019

2020

Intel

32%

6%

9%

AMD

360%

39%

102%

Intel’s new CEO Pat Gelsinger is trying to get the chipmaker back on track, but the process can take years.

AMD CEO Lisa Su has been leading the ongoing turnaround of chip makers since 2014. Su’s main strategies, such as expanding AMD’s game console business and developing new chips to address previous generation performance issues, continue to be a headache for Intel. ..

Analysts expect Intel’s revenue and revenue to decline by 7% and 13%, respectively, this year. These disastrous growth rates show that Intel stocks can’t still be considered cheap with 14x futures earnings.

Wall Street expects AMD revenue and revenue to grow 38% and 53%, respectively, this year. These growth rates easily justify the high price-earnings ratio of 31. Always skeptical of analysts’ predictions, AMD clearly looks like a much healthier investment than Intel.

Winner: AMD

Intel’s low valuation and 2.1% forward dividend yield may limit its downside potential, but I think it will fall below AMD this year as well. Intel hasn’t been destined yet, but Gelsinger needs to solve the company’s biggest problem before considering this classic chipmaker again as a worthwhile long-term investment.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

